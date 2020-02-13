After early foul trouble, McKenna Minter makes up for lost time as Rockets rally past Marian

OMAHA — When McKenna Minter picked up her third foul early in the second quarter Thursday against Omaha Marian, the Lincoln Northeast standout took a seat for the final 6 minutes of the half.
Minter used the second half to make up for lost time.
The Seton Hall recruit scored 17 of her 21 points after halftime, including 11 in the fourth quarter, in helping the Class A No. 9 Rockets rally for a 54-50 win on the Crusaders’ home floor.
“Just sitting down, I had this urge to go back in the game and help my teammates a little bit,” Minter said. "I just really wanted to get back into the game because sitting out is not fun for me. I hate sitting out.”
Northeast trailed 38-36 after three quarters, but used a 13-3 run to take a 49-41 lead late in the fourth quarter. Marian quickly got to within 49-47, but junior A’Iyana Jones answered for Northeast, hitting her third three-pointer of the game to give momentum back to the Rockets, who earned their seventh straight win.
Northeast (12-8) grinded out the win despite not having its star player for a big chunk of the first half. Minter picked up her third foul on a charge. But the other Rockets stepped up to make sure Marian didn’t pull away, and the Crusader lead was only five at halftime.
Junior Lina Le came off the bench and hit threes on back-to-back possessions and Bri Minter had a pair of buckets to keep Northeast in the game.
“The biggest thing was (saying), 'A’Iyana, you have to step up. Lina, you have to step up, Bri, you have to step up,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “That’s what we said at halftime, ‘That could have ended up being a 15-point spread but you guys really contained it.’
“I was just really proud of how the girls stayed focused and they stayed confident and they knew they could keep it tight.”
Iromuanya said the Rockets changed up their zone defense after halftime to slow down Marian senior post Paige Stafford, who had 10 first-half points.
The Rocket defense tightened up. Meanwhile, Minter let loose.
She drove to the basket for twos, got steals and turned them into layups, and hit a dagger three to push the Rocket lead to 47-41.
“Really it was just my teammates, they helped me a lot, spacing the floor out for me, and getting me great passes and great screens,” said Minter, who scored a school-record 40 against Lincoln North Star on Friday.
Iromuanya said she took out Minter toward the end of the third quarter, hoping to light a fire under the senior guard.
“If you push them more, you want to see if they’re going to respond or if they’re going to get in their feeling and shut down,” the Rockets coach said. “To see her respond and see that light a fire under her, I was happy.”
Junior CeCe Hacker led Marian (10-9) with 13 points and Stafford, an Eastern Illinois recruit, added 11.
