After early foul trouble, McKenna Minter makes up for lost time as Rockets rally past Marian

“The biggest thing was (saying), 'A’Iyana, you have to step up. Lina, you have to step up, Bri, you have to step up,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “That’s what we said at halftime, ‘That could have ended up being a 15-point spread but you guys really contained it.’

“I was just really proud of how the girls stayed focused and they stayed confident and they knew they could keep it tight.”

Iromuanya said the Rockets changed up their zone defense after halftime to slow down Marian senior post Paige Stafford, who had 10 first-half points.

The Rocket defense tightened up. Meanwhile, Minter let loose.

She drove to the basket for twos, got steals and turned them into layups, and hit a dagger three to push the Rocket lead to 47-41.

“Really it was just my teammates, they helped me a lot, spacing the floor out for me, and getting me great passes and great screens,” said Minter, who scored a school-record 40 against Lincoln North Star on Friday.

Iromuanya said she took out Minter toward the end of the third quarter, hoping to light a fire under the senior guard.