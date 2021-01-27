After car accident halted her volleyball season, Milford's Kepler is giving basketball all she's got

Hannah Kepler has a motto dear to her heart this winter. The Milford senior wants to leave it all on the floor this season, her last in organized basketball.
No holding back.
Kepler didn't hold back against Thayer Central earlier this season. In a tie game, the 6-foot Kepler saw she had a little space on the wing and took a step-back three with 30 seconds remaining. Ballgame.
"I could tell she was getting lined up to shoot when she had it out there, and she buried it," Milford coach Phil Stauffer said.
Kepler scored 29 points against Falls City. She helped the 10-7 Eagles overcome a sluggish offensive night, scoring 22 of the team's 33 points against Raymond Central. She's averaging 20.1 points over the team's past four games.
Kepler, Stauffer says, does not shy away from big moments.
"I kind of prefer it," said Kepler, a three-year starter. "I kind of like the pressure, it just makes the game more interesting and I like the fact that my teammates trust me with the ball in that late moment in the game."
Kepler is giving basketball all she's got because she didn't have that opportunity last fall in volleyball, the sport she'll be playing at Division II Regis next fall.
Her volleyball season was cut to 15 matches after Kepler, a Super-State volleyball player in 2019, was injured in a serious car accident. She had to be airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln and had to overcome a broken sternum, an injured hip and severe burns.
As the basketball season approached, Kepler sat down with Stauffer to discuss a plan for a slow return. Take it easy the first couple of weeks, and maybe miss a couple of games.
But after the first day of basketball practice, "I was like, 'Eh, I'm going to do it,'" said Kepler, Milford's all-time leader in kills.
Physically, Kepler was feeling good. The first couple of weeks of practice she was limited to shooting and light jogging, but more importantly, she hasn't missed a game. The senior, who can play inside or outside, is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
For Kepler, there's more to it than hitting a game-winning shot or making a bunch of threes.
"Volleyball, definitely everyone thought I was going to be really heartbroken, which I was," said Kepler, who is wrapping up physical therapy for the accident. "In volleyball, I have all my friends, but basketball, I have my absolute best friends to play with, so it was just really positively uplifting that I had something to look forward to, something to work to get back to."
Voted homecoming queen, Kepler has a way with teammates, Stauffer says. Her leadership may be her greatest asset this year, with Kepler being asked to guide a team that has four new starters.
"She has all this success and it'd be easy for her to kind of get selfish and all that, but that's not Hannah," Stauffer said. "She's a complete team player. She wants her teammates to do well, she wants her team to do well. It's all about winning and being successful with her classmates and teammates."
Kepler said she is soaking in all the basketball memories she can right now. Her focus is helping the team make a run in conference and postseason play.
Kepler did not get a chance to finish high school volleyball like she wanted to. She's making up for it in basketball.
"I've played a lot of basketball and it kind of makes me sad that it's coming to an end, so all I really have left is to leave it all on the line," she said.
