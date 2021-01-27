After car accident halted her volleyball season, Milford's Kepler is giving basketball all she's got

As the basketball season approached, Kepler sat down with Stauffer to discuss a plan for a slow return. Take it easy the first couple of weeks, and maybe miss a couple of games.

But after the first day of basketball practice, "I was like, 'Eh, I'm going to do it,'" said Kepler, Milford's all-time leader in kills.

Physically, Kepler was feeling good. The first couple of weeks of practice she was limited to shooting and light jogging, but more importantly, she hasn't missed a game. The senior, who can play inside or outside, is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game.

For Kepler, there's more to it than hitting a game-winning shot or making a bunch of threes.

"Volleyball, definitely everyone thought I was going to be really heartbroken, which I was," said Kepler, who is wrapping up physical therapy for the accident. "In volleyball, I have all my friends, but basketball, I have my absolute best friends to play with, so it was just really positively uplifting that I had something to look forward to, something to work to get back to."

Voted homecoming queen, Kepler has a way with teammates, Stauffer says. Her leadership may be her greatest asset this year, with Kepler being asked to guide a team that has four new starters.