After building up East girls program for 16 years, Prichard to step away from coaching; 'It just feels like it's time'

When he was hired at Lincoln East before the 2006-07 season, Dennis Prichard was excited about the chance to coach in Class A after a successful run at Class D-2 Falls City Sacred Heart.
“I’m not looking at this (the East job) as a stepping stone to something else,” he told the Journal Star at the time, two years after East won a state title. “I want to build a total program like we had at Sacred Heart, and we’ve got a good group of girls coming back to get that started.”
Like he did in the far southeast corner of the state, Prichard not only built a winning program at Lincoln East, but one of the best in the state.
After 16 seasons, including a state championship season, he’s ready to hand off the keys. Prichard is stepping down as the Spartans’ girls basketball coach.
"It’s something I’ve been pondering for a while," said Prichard, who will continue to teach social studies at East. "It just feels like it’s time. It feels like I’ve had a good run and it just feels like it is right."
One of the factors that went into the decision was getting more opportunities to watch his daughter Natalie play sports, including basketball. She’s a sophomore at Lincoln Pius X.
In 14 seasons at Falls City Sacred Heart, Prichard led the Irish to three state championships and two runner-up trophies. After giving college coaching a try — he was Peru State’s women’s coach for three years — he jumped at the opportunity to coach in high school again when Lincoln East had an opening.
He led East to state tournament appearances in 2007 and 2009 before the program really picked up steam a few years later. The Spartans won a state title in 2016 and that kick-started a run of six straight state tournament appearances. East was in the state semifinals in 2018, 2019 and 2020, including a runner-up finish in 2020.
Though East didn’t make the state tournament this year, 2021-22 may have been one of Prichard’s most impressive seasons on the sideline. The Spartans returned only one starter and inexperience showed during a slow December start. There was considerable growth, and by the end of the season, East was playing as well as any team in Class A.
The Spartans, who only had two seniors on the team, finished at 14-11. East’s district semifinal win against Lincoln Southeast marked Prichard’s 500th career victory.
Known for not being afraid to completely change schemes and playing philosophies to best fit his rosters, Prichard had a knack for maximizing his teams’ talent and effort.
“Once we started to have some success, it seemed it just kind of came in conjunction with some of the other sports at East, too, it felt like we were part of reviving the girls programs here,” Prichard said. “The fact that it always a different team it seemed like. … There was a couple years where we had everybody return, and obviously that makes it easier, but I think we changed kind of what we had to do to be successful several times. I think that’s something that our staff could be proud of.”
Prichard won 254 games over 16 seasons at Lincoln East.
“Dennis Prichard was one of the most humble, unassuming coaches in the business,” East activities director Zach Limbach said. “He truly did everything from sweeping the floor before practice to sharing his immense knowledge of the game of basketball of which he is adamantly passionate about.
“He epitomized the dedication to the coaching profession with his old-school approach of outworking those around him and putting in the extra effort in an attempt to get the most out of his athletes.”
Prichard said he may help with East’s summer hoops program in some capacity, but otherwise he’s ready to step away from the game. He said he’ll miss the competition.
“I’m a really competitive person, probably to a fault, and that’s really what drove me,” Prichard said. “Preparing to compete and try to win. That will be something that will be kind of tough to replace.”
