After building North Central into a successful program, McCleary ready to take big step as Lincoln East girls coach

Alex McCleary was in Lincoln on Friday to meet his new team. The day also included talking to Dennis Prichard, who stepped down as Lincoln East girls basketball coach in March.

Like Prichard, McCleary rolled up the sleeves to coach at a smaller school, building it into a successful program.

"We had a great conversation (Friday)," McCleary said of Prichard, who was East's coach for 16 seasons. "He was a small-town guy before he was at East. That was a little bit comforting, too, knowing they've taken a chance on small-town guys. Being able to carry that torch is a privilege and I'm looking forward to it."

After coaching at North Central for a decade, McCleary will soon take on a bigger challenge. He was officially named the new coach at Class A Lincoln East on Friday.

McCleary had been the girls coach at North Central, a cooperative between Rock County and Keya Paha County high schools, since 2013. He found great success there, leading the program to conference championships in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021. His biggest accomplishment was leading North Central to the Class D-1 state championship in 2018.

McCleary went 156-59 at North Central and the 2021-22 team finished 20-6, losing to eventual state runner-up Bridgeport in the district finals.

"I've been blessed with what we've had at North Central," said McCleary, who is a Battle Creek native. "The kids up there work really hard and certainly I wasn't looking to just leave up there, because they are great kids. But when East came open, it was definitely an opportunity I wanted to pursue. It just felt like a good fit."

East's success on the hardwood was a draw, McCleary noted, and it's a program that is expected to bring back a lot of talent.

What should fans expect to see when Lincoln East takes the floor with McCleary on the sideline?

"They're going to see a disciplined team that's going to compete their tails off," he said. "That's what we've done at North Central is we've played some hard-nosed defense and found some transition opportunities off of that.

"But the biggest thing is competing every day."

If that sounds familiar in the East circles, it should. Prichard built his teams in similar fashion and it led to a Class A state title in 2016. Prior to East, Prichard built Falls City Sacred Heart into a Class D-2 power.

For McCleary, his next opportunity also is "bittersweet." North Central and the Bassett community have meant a lot to him and his family, he says. He's also the head track and field coach and was an assistant football coach at North Central.

McCleary led three North Central teams to the state tournament in Lincoln. His next trips to the Capital City will be focused on the Spartans.

"It was a good first day," McCleary said of meeting with the team Friday. "But they've got plenty of stuff going on and this summer we'll certainly get to work."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

