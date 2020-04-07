After building great seasons and bonds, Nick Orduna 'at peace' with decision to step away from coaching

Orduna had two stints as the Christian girls coach.

He took over the program in 1995 after graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan. At the time, he was 22 or 23.

"(I) even got to coach my sister," Orduna said. "You hear about father-daughter experiences, but I was so young my sister was a junior (in high school)."

Orduna stepped down after the 2002 season to become a full-time youth pastor at Heritage Bible Church in Lincoln.

He missed teaching and coaching, and when the opportunity to return to Christian presented itself in 2009, Orduna jumped on it, “and I’m glad I did because it’s been a great, great run these last 11 years.”

Christian had its best stretch in school history, making the state tournament in 11 of 12 seasons. With players such as Chloe Dworak, Ashlyn Power and Emie Hollenbeck leading the way, the Crusaders won a state title in 2017. Despite those players moving on, Christian maintained a high level of success, reaching the Class C-1 state tournament final in 2019 and 2020. The Crusaders have reached the state semifinals in six straight seasons.