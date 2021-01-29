After a start that left the Southwest girls 'a little flustered,' the Silver Hawks rally to top North Star

For the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team, individual play isn’t the key to winning games, team play is.
It’s a principle that head coach Jeff Rump instills in his team every year, but it was noticeably absent in the first three quarters on Friday night’s city matchup. Class A No. 4 Southwest committed 22 turnovers and struggled to play as a unit early before recapturing its offensive identity in a 59-52 win over No. 10 Lincoln North Star.
Southwest (10-2) usually flusters opponents with aggressive defense and a full-court press, but it was North Star (8-4) that brought the intensity in the first half. The Silver Hawks committed turnovers on six consecutive possessions late in the second quarter, and North Star took a 29-28 lead into halftime.
“We let them dictate what we were doing and we got a little flustered and started overthinking things,” Rump said. “I felt like in the first half we weren’t trusting each other.”
Even the third quarter was much of the same for Southwest as missed opportunities started to mount, and North Star’s lead grew to 42-39. However, the fourth quarter was a different story for the Silver Hawks.
A layup from senior Riley Wells tied the game at 45-45 and sparked an 11-2 run built on vintage Southwest basketball.
“It clicked at the end of the third quarter, it’s like the light switch went on and we got back to being ourselves,” Rump said.
As always, a variety of players filled up the scoring sheet for Southwest. Senior Skylar Pieper made a big impact by scoring eight of her team-high 14 points in the second half and junior Freddie Wallace finished with 10 points.
Ten different players scored for Southwest as the normally high-scoring Kate Dilsaver finished with three points on 0-for-4 shooting.
“We’re a team that is spread all over the board and we never know who the leading scorer is going to be,” Pieper said. “But, in the second half we were working to win together.”
A three-pointer from North Star senior Abby Krieser in the first quarter brought her to 1,000 career points with the Gators, and her 14 points led the team. Sophomore Sammy Leu added 10 more, but North Star’s three-point shooting dried up late in an 18-for-52 (34.6%) shooting night from the field.
“It was just a great basketball game and a tough one for anybody to lose, but I’m just glad it was them and not us,” Rump said.