After a start that left the Southwest girls 'a little flustered,' the Silver Hawks rally to top North Star

For the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team, individual play isn’t the key to winning games, team play is.

It’s a principle that head coach Jeff Rump instills in his team every year, but it was noticeably absent in the first three quarters on Friday night’s city matchup. Class A No. 4 Southwest committed 22 turnovers and struggled to play as a unit early before recapturing its offensive identity in a 59-52 win over No. 10 Lincoln North Star.

Southwest (10-2) usually flusters opponents with aggressive defense and a full-court press, but it was North Star (8-4) that brought the intensity in the first half. The Silver Hawks committed turnovers on six consecutive possessions late in the second quarter, and North Star took a 29-28 lead into halftime.

“We let them dictate what we were doing and we got a little flustered and started overthinking things,” Rump said. “I felt like in the first half we weren’t trusting each other.”

Even the third quarter was much of the same for Southwest as missed opportunities started to mount, and North Star’s lead grew to 42-39. However, the fourth quarter was a different story for the Silver Hawks.

A layup from senior Riley Wells tied the game at 45-45 and sparked an 11-2 run built on vintage Southwest basketball.