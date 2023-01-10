After a halftime reset, Norris dominates to beat Lincoln Lutheran

The Class B No. 5 Norris girls basketball team was dealt a gut check Friday when a fourth-quarter debacle sank the Titans against Wahoo.

Tuesday, the Titans were in danger of dropping another game before their best defensive half of the season put it away.

Norris allowed just three points in the second half to down Lincoln Lutheran 38-25 at Lutheran High School.

“You could see the leftovers (from the Wahoo game) in the first half,” Norris coach Wally Johnson said. “At halftime, we just talked about getting that confidence back, calming ourselves down, doing what we do and understanding our roles and purpose.”

The Titans' intensity level was night-and-day after the break.

Lutheran’s only basket of the second half came with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter on a three-pointer from Erika Young. It snapped a streak of almost 12 minutes without a point.

From there, Norris used a 10-0 run to finish things off.

“So much more energy than the first half, so much more confidence,” Johnson said. “We got a roll going, got a few scores and put them on the ropes.

"(Lutheran) is really good. We rebounded the ball well, setting the tone for the defensive end.”

Even in stretches in the first half, the defense was good for Norris. But it rose to another level in the second half.

Johnson thought a lot of that was the Titans getting their confidence back.

“We know that we were better than that,” Johnson said. “We were better than what our body language and composure were. We are a good team that’s got good pieces of a puzzle. We just needed to play our game and we would be good.”

Johnson has guided Norris to an 8-2 record in his first 10 games leading the program.

Two months ago, he didn't quite know what to expect. But the Titans look like a state tournament team again and their defense is among the top in Class B.

“I knew we had a great group of kids that are fantastic people, and they happen to be really good athletes and good basketball players,” he said. “This is more than I imagined.”

The play on the floor is winning games right now. But Johnson thinks his players are still growing and the team has not quite hit its ceiling.

“Who we are right now is not who we are going to be come mid-February or March,” he said. “There are peaks and valleys. We talked about when the good things are not going well, we've got to maintain composure and stick to the good.”

Photos: Lincoln Lutheran, Norris meet in girls basketball game