After a 'great experience' in Crete and a state-record 638 wins, legendary coach John Larsen stepping away from coaching

John Larsen is always coaching, always teaching the game.

The legendary coach was out in the driveway on a warm Wednesday afternoon this week showing his youngest grandchild how to dribble and shoot.

"That will occupy a lot of my time," Larsen said.

After coaching girls basketball for 33 seasons over a 40-year window, winning a state-record 638 games and adding to an illustrious Hall of Fame career, Larsen is retiring from coaching.

He spent his first 29 seasons at Lincoln Southeast before stepping away for seven years. He returned to coach Crete for four seasons.

"It was a tough decision, but I need to spend more time doing things outside of basketball," said the 72-year-old Larsen, who led the Cardinals to a Class B title in 2020.

Larsen thought he had put coaching girls basketball behind him for good after his Southeast career. But when Crete was looking for a new coach in the summer of 2018, they reached out to Larsen.

It took some convincing from the Crete administrators — the coach told them no a couple of times — but eventually Larsen accepted the job, and he's glad he did. The Cardinals had immediate success, reaching the Class B state final in Larsen's first year and winning it all in his second. His third Cardinal team also reached state.

"It was a great experience," said Larsen, who drove from his Lincoln home to Crete each day during the season. "I'm really happy that I made the decision. I was able to work with a lot of great kids, a lot of great people down at Crete. We made a lot of friends."

Larsen's return to the game also opened a door for history to be made. He won his 600th career game in his second year with the Cardinals, and on the final night of the regular season last year, notched career win No. 627 to become the all-time winningest girls coach in state history.

What do 638 career wins mean to Larsen?

"It means I've had the privilege to coach a lot of great players," said Larson, who won 560 games at Lincoln Southeast and finished with a career record of 638-195. "It's something that after my first two years (at Southeast) I didn't think I'd ever get 60, let alone 600. It's just something that kind of kept evolving and things just worked out."

Larsen's most impressive work came at Lincoln Southeast, where he led the Knights to 25 state tournament appearances and nine state championships. He also was a longtime assistant coach for Southeast's football program.

Those accolades led to an invitation into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. Larsen added a few more accomplishments in Crete, and now he turns his attention to his five grandchildren. He and his wife also run the Press Box Sports Bar and Grille on the south side of Lincoln.

There's enough to keep Larsen busy.

Would he giving coaching another go?

"I would say right now I'm done," he said before adding with a laugh, "But I learned to say never say never."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

