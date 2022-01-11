After a couple of 'wars' at practice, Lincoln Lutheran girls refocus to shut down Elmwood-Murdock

MURDOCK — Practices last Wednesday and Thursday at Lincoln Lutheran were "wars."

The Warriors were coming off a one-point girls basketball loss at Wahoo in a matchup of the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in Class C-1. Lincoln Lutheran led for most of the game before Wahoo finished stronger last Tuesday.

"It was a feeling no one wanted to be a part of and we knew next practice we had to get after it," Lincoln Lutheran sophomore Jenna Luebbe said.

It was a big reason why the No. 3 Warriors came out strong in the second half of Tuesday’s 39-24 win against Class D-1 No. 1 and previously unbeaten Elmwood-Murdock.

Buckets by Jamison Wahl, Shanae Bergt and Luebbe to open the third quarter pushed the lead to 32-17, and the Warriors didn’t look back.

“That Wahoo (game), short term was disappointing, but long term it’s hopefully kind of wake-up call where if you’re playing a good team, you better play 32 minutes,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. “It kind of helped us that we were just here seven days ago.

“You can’t come out and sleepwalk out of a locker room. You have to maintain your level, keep executing, and I think we did that very well.”