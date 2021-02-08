After a 1-9 start, a new level of commitment has Northeast girls realizing that 'anything is possible'

A three-pointer at the buzzer tied the game and pushed all of the momentum to Omaha Marian's side.
To overtime they went.
But a young Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team used the next four minutes to grow and learn. The Rockets outscored Marian, which upset Millard South earlier in the season, 8-1 in OT to win.
"When that three went in at the buzzer, you kind of see the shoulders go down," Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. "But they locked in."
The Marian game served as somewhat of a reflection of the season for Northeast. When the Rockets have looked down and out, they have bounced back.
Northeast was 1-9 on Jan. 22 but has won five straight, including back-to-back wins against ratings contenders Lincoln North Star (46-40) and Marian (57-50).
"You lose seven in a row, our girls could have just said, 'Forget the season, we're done,'" Iromuanya said. "But they really decided to recommit, and recommit in every game and practice.
"I think our girls are kind of realizing now if we go out there, if we compete, if we play our hardest, if we play through our mistakes, then anything is possible right now."
What's different?
"I think they realize that they have to work hard, and nothing's going to be given to them by their opponents, by the refs," Iromuanya said. "I just think for a new team they thought they were working hard, but now they are realizing, 'Oh, this is what working hard means.'"
Those moments are natural for a team as young as Northeast.
The Rockets (6-8) start two freshmen in 6-foot post player Doneelah Washington and 5-11 forward Serena Heeren. They also start a sophomore in Monica Gutierrez.
Washington and Heeren are getting more comfortable in the paint with each start. Heeren had four blocks against Marian, and Iromuanya calls Washington the second-best post player in Class A. She's averaging 15 points and 14 rebounds during the win streak.
Washington's and Heeren's impact in the post is opening up shots for the Rocket guards. Gutierrez and junior Nyathak Gatluak are shooting at higher percentages, and senior A'Iyana Jones, by far the team's most experienced player, is pushing the ball up the court. She's averaging nearly six assists per game and is among the top scorers during the run of success.
For three full seasons, the Rockets knew they could count on McKenna Minter to carry the scoring load. But once the Super-State second-teamer and Seton Hall freshman graduated, the Rockets had to adjust with a new-look lineup.
The 1-9 start made everyone refocus, said Iromuanya, who helped lead the program to state title when she played there.
"That was the hardest thing for me and the coaches because we're all accustomed to winning at Northeast," the second-year head coach said. "We've had a winning program here.
"You never want to get comfortable with losing or be OK with losing, and even though we lost those seven games in a row, it was never going to be a throwaway season for us."
The back end of Northeast's schedule picks up in a big way. The Rockets host No. 6 Kearney on Tuesday and No. 2 Millard South on Saturday and finish with No. 3 Fremont.
Iromuanya said the key will be how the team battles when everything isn't going its way.
"We're going to be the team that will miss some free throws and make some turnovers, but I want us to continue playing through all of our mistakes and not getting down," she said. "If we can do those things, then I'm OK with whatever the outcome is."
