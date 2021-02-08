After a 1-9 start, a new level of commitment has Northeast girls realizing that 'anything is possible'

A three-pointer at the buzzer tied the game and pushed all of the momentum to Omaha Marian's side.

To overtime they went.

But a young Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team used the next four minutes to grow and learn. The Rockets outscored Marian, which upset Millard South earlier in the season, 8-1 in OT to win.

"When that three went in at the buzzer, you kind of see the shoulders go down," Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. "But they locked in."

The Marian game served as somewhat of a reflection of the season for Northeast. When the Rockets have looked down and out, they have bounced back.

Northeast was 1-9 on Jan. 22 but has won five straight, including back-to-back wins against ratings contenders Lincoln North Star (46-40) and Marian (57-50).

"You lose seven in a row, our girls could have just said, 'Forget the season, we're done,'" Iromuanya said. "But they really decided to recommit, and recommit in every game and practice.

"I think our girls are kind of realizing now if we go out there, if we compete, if we play our hardest, if we play through our mistakes, then anything is possible right now."

What's different?