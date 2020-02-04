Aden's threes ignite Beatrice's big finish against Norris in a battle of top-six teams

Beatrice (16-2) found success on the perimeter (nine threes), forcing Norris to go away from its 1-3-1 defense. But the Lady Orange were just as effective on dribble-drives, leading to a “darned if you do, darned if you don’t,” defensive assignment, Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.

But Norris was shooting the ball well, too.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Titans hit eight threes and got 20 points off the bench from sophomore Sydney Jelinek.

But Beatrice locked down defensively in the fourth quarter, allowing only two field goals and forcing Norris into several mistakes.

"I thought our girls really executed what we were trying to do late," Weeks said. "They sure learned a lot from last year. We were in a lot of close games last year and a lot of them we didn’t come out with a win, so I’m just really proud they learned from that and they were able to get it done."

Tuesday's contest gave Beatrice a good temperature reading for the season. The Lady Orange entered the game on an eight-game winning streak, the closest contest being 14 points. Weeks said he knew Tuesday's game would be a battle and added he was proud of the way his team overcame some early foul trouble, which led to some extra minutes from the bench.