Aden's threes ignite Beatrice's big finish against Norris in a battle of top-six teams

BEATRICE — Olivia Aden has a lot of range playing third base on the softball diamond.
The Beatrice senior has some serious range on the basketball court, too.
In a back-and-forth contest with Class B No. 6 Norris, it was Aden’s three-pointers that helped swing momentum Beatrice’s way for good in a 62-52 win Tuesday at Beatrice High School.
“Olivia’s got a ton of confidence,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said. “She can shoot the ball as good as anybody I’ve see. She’s hit some threes that, boy, I don’t know if I’d even have the courage to do that when I was playing.”
Carley Leners led third-ranked Beatrice with 22 points, and Aden added 20. The Omaha softball recruit hit six threes, including three in the third quarter when both teams were shooting it well.
A kick-out from Leners gave Aden a wide-open look from the top of the key and the 5-foot-6 guard delivered to give the Lady Orange a 39-36 lead.
But Aden’s biggest three came at the third-quarter buzzer. It tied the game at 47-47 and ignited a 15-5 run to close the game, which included another Aden three and a three-point play from Leners.
“I think that got the crowd, the team fired up and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re going to attack this next quarter and win it,’” Aden said of her buzzer-beating three.
Beatrice (16-2) found success on the perimeter (nine threes), forcing Norris to go away from its 1-3-1 defense. But the Lady Orange were just as effective on dribble-drives, leading to a “darned if you do, darned if you don’t,” defensive assignment, Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.
But Norris was shooting the ball well, too.
The Titans hit eight threes and got 20 points off the bench from sophomore Sydney Jelinek.
But Beatrice locked down defensively in the fourth quarter, allowing only two field goals and forcing Norris into several mistakes.
"I thought our girls really executed what we were trying to do late," Weeks said. "They sure learned a lot from last year. We were in a lot of close games last year and a lot of them we didn’t come out with a win, so I’m just really proud they learned from that and they were able to get it done."
Tuesday's contest gave Beatrice a good temperature reading for the season. The Lady Orange entered the game on an eight-game winning streak, the closest contest being 14 points. Weeks said he knew Tuesday's game would be a battle and added he was proud of the way his team overcame some early foul trouble, which led to some extra minutes from the bench.
"Just one more year under our belt, we have so much more confidence, communication," Aden said of the team's improvement. "We just have that special bond just like softball where we trust each other, we know each other’s skills and we thrive off of each other."
Norris (8-8) was playing its fifth rated team in six games. The Titans, who have only one senior, will play Nebraska City and Columbus this weekend.
“We’re hanging right there but we just can’t seem to get over that dreaded hump,” Hageman said. “I know it’s a little frustrating to the girls also, but they keep fighting. We got a lot to play with yet, so we’ll go from there.”
Norris boys 42, Beatrice 41
In the closing seconds of regulation, Norris' Trey Deveaux caught the ball with his back to the basket, spun and fired.
His shot found the bottom of the net to push the Class B No. 8 Titans past No. 9 Beatrice, 42-41, in Beatrice on Tuesday night.
Norris led 31-23 at the end of the third quarter.
