AAU basketball players back in front of college coaches again, but challenges await most high school prospects

AAU program directors believe the bottleneck will smooth its way out and have less effect on the 2024 and 2025 prospects. But it remains a challenge for girls basketball players who at times will receive Division I offers and make commitments sooner than boys.

"I just think instead of that school offering that kid now, it may be something that takes time throughout the high school season, and it just delays the process," Wilson said. "I don't know if it will bump them down a level."

Said Markowski, "It's squeezing both classes but the 23s I think if you're good enough, you're going to find the right level. They're not going to pass on kids they think can help in help them in that class."

Because college coaches are behind in their evaluations, July 2021 serves of greater value for recruits trying to get noticed before they return to school and prepare for the winter season.

Wilson said she stresses her Team Factory players to be patient and wait for the right fit. Markowski tells his players to make the tournaments about the experience, have fun with teammates, get better for high school ball, and the recruiting part will take care of itself.

And while Harris and Campbell work on their shooting this summer, another skill of theirs will be put to the test — patience.