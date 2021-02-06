A year after tough OT loss in ECNC final, Malcolm girls use "unfinished business" motto to fuel title run

There was no trophy presentation on the basketball floor immediately after the game.
So the Malcolm girls moved the celebration to the lobby at Southeast Community College-Lincoln on Saturday evening.
One by one, coach Andy Klepper placed a medal over the necks of 14 players and hugged each after the Class C-1 No. 4 Clippers used a second-half surge to put away Class D-1 No. 3 Weeping Water 52-38 in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament championship game.
The Clippers had been waiting for this game for one year — a long year, Klepper says, after Weeping Water rallied from down 11 to upend Malcolm in overtime in last season's ECNC final.
“Let’s just say when Auburn and Weeping Water were playing (in this year’s semifinals) we were cheering Weeping Water,” Klepper said. “We wanted a little unfinished business with them. That was kind of the theme for today.”
Behind the second-half play of sophomore point guard Alyssa Fortik and senior guard Joslyn Small, Malcolm broke a 20-20 tie by outscoring the Indians 32-18 over the final two quarters to improve to 19-0.
Small kick-started an 11-0 run in the third quarter, and finished with 15 points. Fortik, who finished with 18 points, hit some dagger threes in the fourth quarter and was just as effective in transition.
Rebounding played a key part, too. The Clippers pulled down 14 boards alone in the third quarter, including nine on the offensive glass, which led to several second- and third-chance opportunities.
“They have some girls that are big and athletic and that usually turns into good offensive rebounders and that’s exactly what they did that second half,” Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman said. “When you give good teams like that good shots, it’s not going to be good for us.”
It was a stretch of baskets by Small that helped Malcolm, which beat Weeping Water by 14 in December, created a little breathing room in the third quarter. She made a layup in transition and then drained a three the next time down the court.
“We needed that," Klepper said. "We needed a senior to step up and she’s been doing that throughout the whole year.
“She’s very competitive. She did not want to lose this. She said we’re not losing this one. So proud of her finishing.”
Said Small, "We just fuel off of each other and when one person is hot we’re all so excited and the energy is just insane."
Senior Grace Cave, an Omaha signee, scored a game-high 19 points to lead Weeping Water (17-5). All five of the Indians’ losses are to teams in higher classes.
Malcolm’s strong second-half finish capped a whirlwind day for both teams. With inclement weather, ECNC and school leaders held off on a decision to play or call off the game until as late as possible. The Malcolm players learned at 3 p.m. that it was game on, three hours before tip-off.
That’s when the “unfinished business” mentality kicked in. Klepper said he was glad that the girls were able to finish off a team goal.
But Malcolm, which returned mostly intact from last year’s state tournament appearance, is not satisfied just yet.
“We want to win state and we all think we can,” Small said. ‘That’s our end goal, especially with us three seniors we thought this was going to be our year. With COVID, we just want to play every game like it’s our last and finish strong.”
Auburn boys 41, Freeman 27
Class C-1 top-ranked Auburn used a 10-2 run in the third quarter to tilt the game in its favor and repeat as ECNC Tournament champion.
Senior Daniel Frary had 14 points for the Bulldogs (17-0).
Senior Holden Ruse led the Falcons (16-4) with 10 points.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.