A year after tough OT loss in ECNC final, Malcolm girls use "unfinished business" motto to fuel title run

Rebounding played a key part, too. The Clippers pulled down 14 boards alone in the third quarter, including nine on the offensive glass, which led to several second- and third-chance opportunities.

“They have some girls that are big and athletic and that usually turns into good offensive rebounders and that’s exactly what they did that second half,” Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman said. “When you give good teams like that good shots, it’s not going to be good for us.”

It was a stretch of baskets by Small that helped Malcolm, which beat Weeping Water by 14 in December, created a little breathing room in the third quarter. She made a layup in transition and then drained a three the next time down the court.

“We needed that," Klepper said. "We needed a senior to step up and she’s been doing that throughout the whole year.

“She’s very competitive. She did not want to lose this. She said we’re not losing this one. So proud of her finishing.”

Said Small, "We just fuel off of each other and when one person is hot we’re all so excited and the energy is just insane."