A true glue player: Miriam Miller takes defense to another level for top-ranked Pius X

Some kids dream of hitting the big shot to win a basketball game.
Miriam Miller dreams about stopping it.
The senior guard played an important role in Lincoln Pius X's run to the Class A state championship last March. The top-ranked Thunderbolts (10-0) haven't missed a beat this season, and a big reason is Miller's up-in-your-grill defense.
"I just love a big challenge," said Miller, one of three senior starters for the Bolts, joining Super-Staters Alexis Markowski and Jillian Aschoff. "I think by stopping the other player, it creates momentum in our own offense and that helps us play our own game."
For Miller, the challenge is guarding the opponent's best non-post offensive threat every game. She has gone face-to-face with some of the state's best shooters, including Fremont's Taylor McCabe, Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods, Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton, Lincoln North Star's Abby Krieser and Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver.
"She's held every kid pretty much under their average all season," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "She's quite the competitor. She's our toughest kid, our best athlete, and she's a kid that will dive on the floor, get loose balls, she'll go a hundred miles an hour to the basket."
Psota also points to Miller's quick feet and toughness, components of a lockdown defender. Her presence on the team is "invaluable," the coach adds.
Miller's defensive edge also carries over to volleyball, where she was the Thunderbolts' starting libero the past two seasons.
You've heard of a "glue" player? Well, that's Miller, both in her value to the team and how she sticks to foes.
It's a mentality she developed in elementary school because she felt like she was a better defensive player than offensive player. She'd constantly work on defense with her dad, identifying the traits needed to stop the player in front of her.
"Fast movement, always make sure you know where the ball is, always up in their business, jumping passes, making them uncomfortable," Miller said. "Just play hard defense."
It starts in practice and in film study. Psota said Miller is a student of the game when it comes to scouting reports.
She looks for patterns and tendencies. Are they right-handed or left-handed? Do they shoot quickly off screens? Are they drivers?
"It just helps you to know if you should go under screens, over screens, how fast you need to play, how high up and how uncomfortable you need to make them," Miller said. "It's a great feeling because you know you're helping your team in the most effective way possible."
How did first-year program Elkhorn North emerge as a state contender so fast? It started with a summer challenge
Miller also is helping the Thunderbolts more on the offensive end this year.
After averaging 3.8 points per game as a junior, Miller is averaging 8.0 while shooting 46% from the field as a senior. She scored a career-high 23 points in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final against Fremont, hitting a game-turning three-pointer in the fourth quarter, while also having to guard Fremont's McCabe, the state's best shooter.
Miller credits her offensive growth to the time she put in with the Nebraska Lasers last summer and Pius X assistant coach Andy Markowski.
"Through the past couple of years, I realized defense is important but you also have to make shots to win games, so I started working more on offense and shooting drills," Miller said.
Miller will have a chance to showcase her defensive skills in two sports at the next level, too. She wanted to play basketball and volleyball in college, and found that opportunity at Hastings College, the same school Miller's parents attended. Her father, Josh, was an All-American football player, and her mom, Sarah, was a standout in volleyball.
Miller's great aunt is Nancy Kindig, who is in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame and competed in track and field at Nebraska.
The second-oldest of eight kids, Miller certainly has her parents' athletic DNA, and their competitive spirit, which can spill over into game night at the Miller house.
"We take it a little too far sometimes, but it's always fun," Miller said.
Photos: The best images from the high school sports season
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.