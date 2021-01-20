A true glue player: Miriam Miller takes defense to another level for top-ranked Pius X

Miller's defensive edge also carries over to volleyball, where she was the Thunderbolts' starting libero the past two seasons.

You've heard of a "glue" player? Well, that's Miller, both in her value to the team and how she sticks to foes.

It's a mentality she developed in elementary school because she felt like she was a better defensive player than offensive player. She'd constantly work on defense with her dad, identifying the traits needed to stop the player in front of her.

"Fast movement, always make sure you know where the ball is, always up in their business, jumping passes, making them uncomfortable," Miller said. "Just play hard defense."

It starts in practice and in film study. Psota said Miller is a student of the game when it comes to scouting reports.

She looks for patterns and tendencies. Are they right-handed or left-handed? Do they shoot quickly off screens? Are they drivers?

"It just helps you to know if you should go under screens, over screens, how fast you need to play, how high up and how uncomfortable you need to make them," Miller said. "It's a great feeling because you know you're helping your team in the most effective way possible."