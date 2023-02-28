Millard South is still looking for its first Class A title in 27 years. Could this be the year the Patriots get it done? Or will another contender from a loaded field win the title?

Wednesday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 1:30 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East, 3:15 p.m.

Millard North vs. Lincoln North Star, 6 p.m.

Lincoln High vs. Millard West, 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Cora Olsen, Millard South: Olsen is one of three Division I players — all scoring 18 points per game — for the Patriots. And she stuffs the stat sheet. The 5-foot-9 senior is second on the team in rebounds, assists and steals.

Naomi White, Bellevue West: Bellevue West boasts one of the top offenses in Class A and White is the centerpiece. The 5-9 junior averaged 17 points per game in the regular season and led the Thunderbolts in rebounds and steals.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Skoff, a 5-11 senior, is a skilled scorer and has taken a step up as a facilitator for the Chieftains high-scoring offense. She averaged 16.7 points per game and dished out three assists with two steals.

Bri Robinson, Lincoln High: Robinson, a skilled athlete, is a microwave scorer and dynamic around the rim. The 5-8 senior finished with 13 points per game on a team with three players in double figures, and was second in assists and steals.

If you like offense …

Millard South. The Patriots have scored 70-plus in 15 games this season because they play a five-out offense and shoot the ball ridiculously well. Olsen, Khloe Lemon and Mya Babbitt each score 18 points per game. If Millard South is going to win a state championship, they will do it with offense.

If you like defense …

Lincoln High. And the Links defense is stingy when they ratchet up the intensity, giving up just 36 points per game. Lincoln High creates a ton of turnovers, pressing all 94 feet for all 32 minutes. The defense will need to step up if the Links want achieve their championship goals.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Lincoln High vs. Millard West: These two did not meet in the regular season. But they each come in playing their best basketball of the season. Lincoln High has won 22 in a row; Millard West has wins in 10 of its last 11. It should be a low-scoring game, but will be interesting.

What we'll be watching for

The underdogs: Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest both found their ways into the state tournament with upsets in the district finals. But neither should be overlooked this week. The Navigators are the classic David, first trip to state with four underclassmen starting. But they find a way to win. Southwest's two seniors — Aniya Seymore and Brinly Christensen — got the Silver Hawks there, and now they get Kennadi Williams back to make a run.

Hungry contenders: Millard South has been a favorite the past few seasons, yet has come up short. Bellevue West has not made a final in nine years after making six of eight from 2007-14. Lincoln High has not been in the championship in 31 years. The contenders in Class A are ready for the championship, and the competition will be fierce.