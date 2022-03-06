A girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Before last year, it had been 16 seasons since a Class A girls team finished undefeated, but Millard South has a chance to make it twice in a row. Can the Patriots pull it off?

Monday's first-round games

Millard South (26-0) vs. Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.

Omaha Central (24-3) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-5), 3:15 p.m.

Fremont (24-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (19-6), 6 p.m.

Lincoln High (21-2) vs. Bellevue East (19-6), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: The 5-foot-8 junior guard (18 ppg) has had some big games this season and is part of the Patriots' triple threat that includes Khloe Lemon (15.7 ppg) and Cora Olsen (11.8 ppg).

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 5-10 senior is averaging 18.8 points per contest and has scored 24 or more seven times this season.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The two-time first-team Super-Stater and Iowa recruit recently became the all-time leading scorer in Class A (2,228 points). Not only is she an elite scorer, but she's an elite defender.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: The 5-11 junior averages 17.8 points per game, and is a big threat behind the arc (46 threes on 37% shooting). She's been held to single-digit scoring just once this season.

If you like defense ...

Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks have held some of the state's top offenses in check this season, including Fremont (49 points), Omaha Central (46) and Bellevue East (38).

If you like offense ...

Millard South, Omaha Central and Fremont, take your pick. All three have a lot of firepower. The top-ranked Patriots average nearly 70 points per game. Omaha Central has several scoring options and Fremont is especially fun to watch when the Tigers heat up from the outside. They're not afraid to shoot.

If you like threes ...

Fremont has drained 255 of them this season, including a state-record 21 against Lincoln Southeast in January. McCabe leads the deep attack with 97 triples, but McKenna Murphy (59), senior Sarah Shepard (26), senior Bella Keaton (25) and senior Macy Bryant (24) can hit them, too.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks won the regular-season meeting 60-46, so the Eagles will be very motivated to flip the script again (like last year).

What we'll be watching for

Another perfect finish? Class A went 16 seasons without having an unbeaten state champion until Lincoln Pius X last year. Now Millard South has a chance to make it 2-for-2. The Patriots have been challenged by several teams, including Papio South in the district final, but they have answered the bell each time.

The Links. Lincoln High is one of the hottest teams in the state, having won 12 straight. How will the Links handle the big stage? None of the current players have played at state before.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

