A 'fear factor' post player from Brazil in Class D-2, Parkview's Dos Santos learns no hoops dream is too tall

There was a time when Kerolene Dos Santos wasn't comfortable being the tallest one in the room.

By age 12, she was well over 6 feet tall. She's now 6-foot-4, and it's a legit 6-4.

"It took me a while to get used to it because I didn't like my height," the Parkview Christian senior said of her childhood growing up in Sao Paulo.

That changed by about age 16 when Dos Santos realized that being tall, combined with being a skilled basketball player, could open doors to a whole other world.

Not only did Dos Santos want to play high school basketball in the United States — she's living out that dream at Parkview Christian as an international student — she wanted to play in college.

"The basketball is better (here)," said Dos Santos, who learned about Parkview Christian through a former Parkview international student she played with in Brazil. "The competition is better."

Now one of the tallest players in the state has found a home at one of the smallest schools in the state. And it didn't take her long to become a force on the court.

Using her height, and equipped with a 6-6 wingspan, Dos Santos scored 24 points in her first game with the Patriots. Games of 27 and 27 points followed.

She's the fear factor, Parkview Christian coach Vince Henzel says.

"She would walk on the floor and she intimidated them just by her pure height," he said.

But it goes beyond physical stature. Dos Santos has strong hands (she can catch just about anything), a nice shooting touch and can run the floor well for a player her size.

Dos Santos learned more about basketball and how to adjust to different styles with each game.

"There isn't a team in Nebraska that she couldn't play for," Henzel said. "You get to maybe a Class A level, she may not have the same impact, but you add all the things she brings to the game, I don't know anyone that wouldn't want her or utilize her."

Dos Santos, one of six international students playing basketball at Parkview, was recording double-doubles almost routinely, but her season hit a roadblock in the MUDECAS Tournament in early January. Dos Santos tore the patellar tendon in her left knee in the second half against Southern.

It looked like Dos Santos' season was over and surgery was scheduled. But the senior wanted to give it all and return for her team. She was cleared to play last week against Dorchester.

Henzel didn't start his star center in that game, and if the Patriots got out to a lead, the thinking was to not play her at all. The team, however, was facing a deficit three minutes in and the coach turned to Dos Santos, who entered the game to an ovation.

"The boys (players) were in the student section, they all stood up and cheered and applauded," Henzel said. "It was just like old times, here she was on the floor again."

The knee injury certainly limited Dos Santos' abilities. She wasn't able to move as fast and she couldn't jump (and she was still able to block shots).

With surgery scheduled for Thursday, Dos Santos was only going to be able to play a few games. Her final game with the Patriots was Tuesday against Boys Town and it was her best game.

She finished with a school-record 31 points and made a school-record nine three-pointers. Dos Santos finished the season averaging 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. She made 62% of her shots and blocked 68 shots — both school records.

Though she suffered a season-ending injury, Dos Santos got the full experience at Parkview. She played a big part in the team setting a school record for wins (Parkview is now 15-7) and will be headed to college in August. She played volleyball for the first time — Henzel encouraged her to give it a try to get a feel for the competition level and to start developing bonds with her teammates — and formed many new friendships.

The ultimate goal, remember, was to play in college, and Dos Santos will do that next year at South Plains junior college in Texas. She visited the school, which began the season ranked No. 7, in November and signed her papers to join the program.

The American cultural experience also included Dos Santos' introduction to Raising Cane's. Yes, she loves the chicken fingers.

But basketball remains her first love, and Dos Santos is more than comfortable being the tallest in the room.

"It's a unique experience because here I can have more visibility, I can play more games and I can have fun with it," Dos Santos said. "In Brazil, we didn't have many games because basketball is not so valuable."

