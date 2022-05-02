2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase matchups are set, and it's the best field yet

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase was a great success in each of its first two years, and now the event is set to host its best lineup.

Event director and Broken Bow girls basketball coach Kelly Cooksley announced Sunday the eight matchups for the third-annual showcase, which will take place Jan. 7, 2023, in Kearney.

The main event will be Class A state title contender Millard South playing Olathe (Kansas) North, which reached the 6A state semifinals in March. Millard South is expected to return four starters, including first-team Super-Stater Mya Babbitt, third-team Super-Stater Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen.

This will mark the first time the showcase will include a team from out of state.

Next January's showcase will also feature the state's best player in Britt Prince. The sophomore first-team Super-Stater and two-time state champion Elkhorn North will play Kearney in the final game of the day.

Here are the matchups:

Elgin/PJ vs. Alma, 8:50 a.m.

Amherst vs. St. Mary's, 10:30 a.m.

Shelton vs. Grand Island CC, 12:10 p.m.

Broken Bow vs. Beatrice, 1:50 p.m.

Malcolm vs. Bridgeport, 3:30 p.m.

Millard South vs. Olathe (Kansas) North, 5:10 p.m.

Milford vs. Pender, 6:50 p.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Kearney, 8:30 p.m.

The 2023 Girls Basketball Showcase will offer a great mix of state title contenders, some of the state's best players, and players on the rise.

The Milford-Pender matchup, for example, will pit two of the state's top sophomores regardless of class in Milford's Ayla Roth and Pender's Maya Dolliver.

Bridgeport's second straight appearance in the event means a chance for fans to see the Goltl-Loomis sisters (Olivia and Ruthie).

Malcolm will be makings its second appearance in the showcase after playing in the first one.

