2021 girls coach of the year: Other notable coaching performances in 2020-21

Lincoln Pius X's Ryan Psota (basketball) and Omaha Skutt's John Carlson (soccer) are the 2021 Journal Star girls co-coaches of the year. Here's a look at some other notable coaching performances from the past school year:

Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt (volleyball): The 2017 Journal Star coach of the year led the SkyHawks to their sixth straight state championship following a four-set win against Norris in the Class B final.

Todd Petersen, Papillion-La Vista (softball): Under Petersen's watch, the Monarchs pushed their state-record win streak to 72 games, and wrapped up a 36-0 season with another Class A state title. Papio outscored its opponents 313-13. Petersen was the 2020 Journal Star coach of the year.

Brian Kabourek, Lincoln East (cross country): The Spartan girls went from finishing third at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet to winning a Class A state championship. East has won three straight titles under his watch.

Ann Prince, Elkhorn North (basketball): Elkhorn North opened its doors in August, and seven months later the girls basketball program celebrated a Class B girls state championship. The Wolves, who had no seniors, finished 21-2.