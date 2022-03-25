2021-22 All-City winter sports: Girls basketball

Led by Lincoln Southwest's spark plug at point guard, the girls all-city team knows what it takes to compete at a high level.
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Kennadi Williams, Southwest, so., 5-3, 12.1, 3.3
J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High, sr., 5-6, 13.4, 5.5
Doneelah Washington, Northeast, so., 6-1, 14.5, 12.9
Mattie Campbell, East, sr. 5-7, 11.8, 5.7
Adison Markowski, Pius X, jr., 5-8, 12.4, 3.6
Second team
Freddie Wallace, Southwest, sr., 6-0, 12.0, 4.7
Bri Robinson, Lincoln High, jr., 5-7, 12.2, 4.0
Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High, jr., 5-5, 10.0, 5.2
Aniya Seymore, Southwest, jr., 5-6, 7.0, 2.3
Sarah Gatwech, North Star, fr., 5-9, 13.1, 5.0
Third team
Sara Iburg, Pius X, so., 5-10, 6.9, 4.6
Shanae Bergt, Lutheran, sr., 5-9, 6.0, 2.7
Katelynn Oxley, Lutheran, sr., 6-3, 7.4, 3.3
McKenna Lesiak, Pius X, jr., 5-9, 8.8, 2.2
Serena Heeran, Northeast, so., 6-0, 7.0, 6.0
Honorary captain: Kennadi Williams, Southwest.