2020-21 All-City winter sports: Girls basketball
  • Updated
Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Central, 3.5

Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) gets fouled by Omaha Central’s Nyanuar Pal (25) while attempting to rebound during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 5.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln remains at the forefront of the state's girls basketball conversation. And, considering the talent around the city, it's no surprise.

FIRST TEAM

Player, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Alexis Markowski, Pius X, sr., 6-3, 23.3, 13.0

Jillian Aschoff, Pius X, sr., 5-7, 8.0, 4.0

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High, sr., 6-0, 18.0, 6.5

Abby Krieser, North Star, sr., 5-8, 13.2, 4.1

Kennadi Williams, Southwest, fr., 5-3, 8.9, 2.8

SECOND TEAM

Kate Dilsaver, Southwest, sr., 5-11, 8.5, 3.4

Doneelah Washington, Northeast, fr., 6-0, 12.6, 12.0

Olivia Kugler, East, sr., 5-7, 11.5, 2.8

Miriam Miller, Pius X, sr., 5-6, 7.1, 3.3

Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High, so., 5-7, 14.0, 3.8

THIRD TEAM

Dyvine Harris, North Star, so., 5-4, 8.5, 4.2

Haley Peterson, East, sr., 5-6, 11.5, 2.8

Skylar Pieper, Southwest, sr., 5-7, 9.0, 3.3

Adison Markowski, Pius X, so., 5-8, 7.6, 2.8

Katelynn Oxley, Lutheran, jr., 6-3, 8.9, 5.1

Honorary captain: Alexis Markowski, Pius X.

