2020-21 All-City winter sports: Girls basketball

Lincoln remains at the forefront of the state's girls basketball conversation. And, considering the talent around the city, it's no surprise.
FIRST TEAM
Player, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Alexis Markowski, Pius X, sr., 6-3, 23.3, 13.0
Jillian Aschoff, Pius X, sr., 5-7, 8.0, 4.0
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High, sr., 6-0, 18.0, 6.5
Abby Krieser, North Star, sr., 5-8, 13.2, 4.1
Kennadi Williams, Southwest, fr., 5-3, 8.9, 2.8
SECOND TEAM
Kate Dilsaver, Southwest, sr., 5-11, 8.5, 3.4
Doneelah Washington, Northeast, fr., 6-0, 12.6, 12.0
Olivia Kugler, East, sr., 5-7, 11.5, 2.8
Miriam Miller, Pius X, sr., 5-6, 7.1, 3.3
Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High, so., 5-7, 14.0, 3.8
THIRD TEAM
Dyvine Harris, North Star, so., 5-4, 8.5, 4.2
Haley Peterson, East, sr., 5-6, 11.5, 2.8
Skylar Pieper, Southwest, sr., 5-7, 9.0, 3.3
Adison Markowski, Pius X, so., 5-8, 7.6, 2.8
Katelynn Oxley, Lutheran, jr., 6-3, 8.9, 5.1
Honorary captain: Alexis Markowski, Pius X.
Brandon Baustert is the lone state champion from the city, but from 106 pounds to 285, there is talent aplenty.