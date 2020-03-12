Fans gather in theaters, gyms to watch state tournament games

AUBURN -- When Auburn junior guard Cam Binder hit a three-pointer in the waning seconds of the first half to give the Bulldogs a slim lead over Ashland-Greenwood, a roar went up from the crowd.
But this cheer didn't come from the few close family members allowed into the Devaney Center in Lincoln. Instead, it came from the 100 or so people 70 miles away in the darkened confines of the Auburn State Theater.
There, several dozen students and other members of the community gathered downtown to watch the game on the big screen.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska School Activities Association agreed to follow the advice of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and limit attendance at the games to only immediate family of players and coaches.
That meant fans from the Nemaha County town of about 3,300 people without a direct connection to the players had to find an alternative.
Auburn won its first-ever boys state basketball title last year with a buzzer-beating shot in the Class C-1 title game.
And with the entire roster having returned this season, the team breezed to a 26-0 record and a No. 2 seed in this year's tournament.
Hundreds of fans expected to make the drive to Lincoln and -- hopefully -- watch the team cut down the nets again.
"There's a lot of support in the community," said Laura Osborne, a member of the school board. "It was quite a crushing blow to the community when (fans) couldn't go."
Almost as soon as the announcement was made in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, Carla Mason sprung into action.
Mason, who manages the theater, said she was approached by a few people, including state Sen. Julie Slama, about potentially showing the game at the theater, which is owned by the Auburn school district.
She made sure she could adjust the schedule of the current movie -- Disney's "Onward" -- and also checked with the Southeast District Health Department, which is based in Auburn, to make sure it didn't have any objections.
'Kind of a gut punch': Schools and teams adjust to new crowd limits for state basketball tournaments
In addition to showing the Auburn game at 2 p.m., the theater also was showing the Class D-2 game between Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock, schools that are both within a half-hour's drive of Auburn. The movie played in between the games.
There was no admission charged to see the game, but there seemed to be a steady stream of people buying concessions.
"We like to support the Bulldogs, and we like to support our neighbors," Mason said.
The crowd inside the theater tried its best to make the atmosphere game-like. A half-dozen Auburn cheerleaders sat down front and pumped up the crowd before the game. Chants of "Let's go, Auburn" broke out a couple of times.
Auburn football coach Tony Janssen, who brought his kids to watch the game, called it the "perfect atmosphere."
"This is a community that's going to find a way to be together and support our boys," he said.
While Auburn may have had the most unique watch party, it certainly wasn't the only one in the state.
Several dozen Norris students gathered in Lincoln's Railyard entertainment district to watch the school's game against Omaha Skutt on The Cube screen.
Norris also was one of several of the high schools participating in the state tournament that held watch parties in their school gym. Others included Lincoln Christian and Kearney Catholic.
Rick Petri, the girls basketball coach and athletic director at Kearney Catholic High School, said he expected quite a few students to show up for a watch party in the school's gym.
Petri said the cheerleaders were going to be there and the school's dance team was performing, with the aim being to "make it as festive as possible."
"Everybody's disappointed that they can't be (at the game), but you make the best of it," he said.
In Auburn, making the best of the situation includes continuing to follow the team throughout its tournament run.
After the team pulled out a closer-than-expected 54-48 victory Thursday, plans were already in the works to show Friday's semifinal game.
And if Auburn makes it to the final tournament game on Saturday?
"If they play for the championship, it fits into our schedule really good," Mason said.
