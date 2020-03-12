Fans gather in theaters, gyms to watch state tournament games

"There's a lot of support in the community," said Laura Osborne, a member of the school board. "It was quite a crushing blow to the community when (fans) couldn't go."

Almost as soon as the announcement was made in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, Carla Mason sprung into action.

Mason, who manages the theater, said she was approached by a few people, including state Sen. Julie Slama, about potentially showing the game at the theater, which is owned by the Auburn school district.

She made sure she could adjust the schedule of the current movie -- Disney's "Onward" -- and also checked with the Southeast District Health Department, which is based in Auburn, to make sure it didn't have any objections.

In addition to showing the Auburn game at 2 p.m., the theater also was showing the Class D-2 game between Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock, schools that are both within a half-hour's drive of Auburn. The movie played in between the games.

There was no admission charged to see the game, but there seemed to be a steady stream of people buying concessions.

"We like to support the Bulldogs, and we like to support our neighbors," Mason said.