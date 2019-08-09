Justin Bubak’s motivation on the court this summer might’ve had nothing to do with basketball.
It might’ve been more about trying to keep up with his older brother and sister.
The Lincoln Christian senior all-stater’s brother is Jared Bubak, a former Super-State football player who is now a tight end at Arizona State. His older sister, Michaela Bubak, finished her college track career at Lehigh as a thrower in 2017 after being a state champion in the girls 800-meter run during her prep career at Christian.
He wants to become the third in this generation of his family to earn a Division I college scholarship.
“They’ve kind of showed the way for me; now I would love to follow in their footsteps,” Bubak said. “I’ll definitely be talking to my brother about his recruiting process, how he narrowed his options and why he chose Arizona State.”
Jared Bubak originally committed to Nebraska, but changed after the Huskers fired Bo Pelini as head coach and hired Mike Riley.
So far Justin Bubak has gotten interest from Division I schools but no scholarship offers. A summer of playing AAU basketball with Supreme Court and the opportunity for the 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward to participate in the Midwest Showcase basketball camp along with 17 other players from Nebraska in mid-June put him on the radar screen.
Justin Bubak took unofficial visits to Army and Cornell last week. Coaches from UC-Santa Barbara, Missouri-Kansas City and Jacksonville State have been in contact as well.
“They all tell me they’re interested and that they’ll be in touch,” Bubak said. “I guess now they’re looking to see how I do during the high school season and what their scholarship situation looks like then.”
Bubak has at least seven Division II scholarship offers in hand -- Nebraska-Kearney, Wayne State, Missouri Southern, Colorado Christian, Fort Hays State, Sioux Falls and Pittsburg State. He feels like the summer he had has increased his recruiting value.
“I felt really good about my summer,” said Bubak, who earned first-team Class C-1 all-state honors for the second straight year after averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the 17-9 Crusaders last fall.
“My three-point consistency went up, I felt I was more aggressive going to the hoop and that my passing improved in terms of finding the open man,” he added. “I just need to get in front of the right coaches. I think once I get an offer (in Division I), others will follow."