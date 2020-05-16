Zac Claus' coaching journey started at a Lincoln YMCA, and now he's running his own D-I program

The director of operations positions played a big part in Claus' development as a Division I basketball coach.

"It opens your eyes, because trust me, everybody in this profession wants to be hands on, they all want to coach, they all want to be on the floor, they all want to be calling plays and recruiting," he said. "But when you're in that operations position, that's where you really get the nuts and bolts of what it takes to run a program. I credit Coach Fox so much in his ability to have a grasp of everything within the program, because that's how he had come up through the profession."

Claus was at Nevada for 10 seasons, first working for Fox and later David Carter — who was an assistant at Eastern Washington when Claus played there — before landing at Idaho as an assistant coach in 2016.

Claus credits many coaches for his rise in the profession, though there is one he leans on the most, and that's Jeff Smith, who coached the Southeast boys for 20 years. Smith was an assistant at Nebraska and later Eastern Washington, taking Claus with him.

"(He) continues to be my lifelong mentor in coaching," Claus said.

So much so, that Claus had Smith come up to Moscow, Idaho, this past season to sit in on some staff meetings and watch a few practices.