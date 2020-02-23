Young Waverly boys team entering subdistricts with momentum

Coming into the season, coach Ryan Reeder wasn’t sure how to read his Waverly boys basketball team.

The Vikings only had one starter coming back in senior guard Noah Stoddard and one other senior with experience in all-state football player Mason Nieman. But Nieman, a Nebraska walk-on recruit, sprained his ankle in the first half of the first basketball game in December and decided to shut it down the rest of the season.

The first weekend added even more to the uncertainty. The Vikings lost at Northwest 52-33 on opening night, only to turn around and beat Elkhorn 40-33 the next night.

The rollercoaster ride with a young team has continued all season for the 11-9 Vikings. Seven of the Vikings’ losses are to rated teams, but Waverly finally broke through with a 61-52 win Thursday over last week’s No. 9 team in Class B, Beatrice.

“There’s a lot about these young guys that you love as a coach,” said Reeder, whose team will be looking to beat Plattsmouth for the third time this month Monday in the first round of the B-1 subdistrict tournament (7:30 p.m. at Platteview). “They want to be coached hard, they love the game and they truly love each other. It’s a special group of kids who just keep maturing and getting better.”