Young Waverly boys team entering subdistricts with momentum

Coming into the season, coach Ryan Reeder wasn’t sure how to read his Waverly boys basketball team.
The Vikings only had one starter coming back in senior guard Noah Stoddard and one other senior with experience in all-state football player Mason Nieman. But Nieman, a Nebraska walk-on recruit, sprained his ankle in the first half of the first basketball game in December and decided to shut it down the rest of the season.
The first weekend added even more to the uncertainty. The Vikings lost at Northwest 52-33 on opening night, only to turn around and beat Elkhorn 40-33 the next night.
The rollercoaster ride with a young team has continued all season for the 11-9 Vikings. Seven of the Vikings’ losses are to rated teams, but Waverly finally broke through with a 61-52 win Thursday over last week’s No. 9 team in Class B, Beatrice.
“There’s a lot about these young guys that you love as a coach,” said Reeder, whose team will be looking to beat Plattsmouth for the third time this month Monday in the first round of the B-1 subdistrict tournament (7:30 p.m. at Platteview). “They want to be coached hard, they love the game and they truly love each other. It’s a special group of kids who just keep maturing and getting better.”
The 6-foot-1 Stoddard showed up big on Senior Night, pouring in 24 points against the Orangemen to raise his season average to 14.9 points per game to go with four rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals an outing.
Underclassmen, however, netted the rest of the points. Andrew Heffelfinger, a 6-2 junior guard who averages 12.1 points per game, finished with 14 against Beatrice. A pair of sophomores — 6-1 guard Cole Murray and 6-4 forward Drew Miller, scored 10 and nine points, respectively.
Miller gets help inside from another 6-4 sophomore, Hogan Wingrove, while 6-2 juniors Adam Benes and Tyztin Hoos provide depth at the guard and wing positions.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys stepping up too, and we need that going into districts on Monday,” said Stoddard, who shares his leadership role with 6-1 senior forward Barrett Skrobecki. “It’s really fun leading these guys because they’re very coachable, and they love to get after it.”
Waverly enters subdistrict play at No. 16 in the wild-card standings, which means the Vikings likely will need to win the B-1 subdistrict title to advance to one of Saturday’s eight district finals. The other first-round game Monday is Nebraska City at Platteview.
“We want to lock down a spot in the district finals, and it looks like we need to win both Monday and Tuesday (in the finals) to do that,” said Reeder, whose team is allowing just 42.5 points per game defensively. “Our guys are really focused for the Plattsmouth game because they know for us to have a chance to be successful down the road, this is one we have to win.”