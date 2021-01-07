Young Wahoo team has many of the same features of previous successful Warrior squads

“But we played really well in Lincoln on Tuesday, so we felt good about that,” Scheef added. “There’s going to be some hiccups along the way with a young team, but for the most part, they’ve done a good job.”

Trevor Kasischke has turned into the senior leader that the Warriors have learned to lean on every year. The 6-foot-2 guard has raised his scoring average from 10.1 points per game as a junior to 18.9 this season. But Scheef says the most satisfying thing he’s seen from his star is that “he’s filling the stat sheet,” with Kasischke also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

It’s a role Kasischke said his coach challenged him to fill during the offseason.

“He told me I needed to step up a lot this year, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” said Kasischke, who is shooting 52% from the field. “It’s been different, but this is a great group of guys and they just keep getting better every game.”

The other senior on the team, 6-foot point guard Triston Keeney, has become more of a distributor and defensive stopper this season, leading the team in both assists (5.8 per game) and steals (3.1).