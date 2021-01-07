Young Wahoo team has many of the same features of previous successful Warrior squads

Wahoo’s boys basketball team has all the familiar traits of previous teams under coach Kevin Scheef — an up-tempo offense, a 1-3-1 zone defense and a senior taking his game to another level.
But what makes this a somewhat unique Warrior squad is youth — three of the team's four leading scorers are either freshmen or sophomores.
But that hasn’t stopped Wahoo from posting an 8-2 record and earning a No. 5 ranking in Class C-1 heading into a home game against Crete on Saturday.
It’s been a little up-and-down the first 10 games, which is somewhat expected from a team this young. After opening with a loss to Class B No. 10 Bennington, Wahoo beat No. 9 Aurora by 23 points the next night and handed a 9-2 Wayne squad a 29-point loss a week later.
In fact, the Warriors won seven straight, including a holiday tournament title, before falling to rival C-2 No 4 Yutan 63-59 on Saturday. Wahoo, however, quickly responded with an 83-47 win over Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday.
“I thought we had made pretty steady progress until Yutan, and give Yutan credit, they played well, but we didn’t play with the urgency and energy we needed to,” said Scheef, who has guided Wahoo to two state titles and three state runner-up finishes during his 20 years as head coach. Wahoo has been at state eight of the past nine years, including a Class B berth last season.
“But we played really well in Lincoln on Tuesday, so we felt good about that,” Scheef added. “There’s going to be some hiccups along the way with a young team, but for the most part, they’ve done a good job.”
Trevor Kasischke has turned into the senior leader that the Warriors have learned to lean on every year. The 6-foot-2 guard has raised his scoring average from 10.1 points per game as a junior to 18.9 this season. But Scheef says the most satisfying thing he’s seen from his star is that “he’s filling the stat sheet,” with Kasischke also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
It’s a role Kasischke said his coach challenged him to fill during the offseason.
“He told me I needed to step up a lot this year, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” said Kasischke, who is shooting 52% from the field. “It’s been different, but this is a great group of guys and they just keep getting better every game.”
The other senior on the team, 6-foot point guard Triston Keeney, has become more of a distributor and defensive stopper this season, leading the team in both assists (5.8 per game) and steals (3.1).
“Triston averaged eight points per game last year and now he’s just over four per game, but he’s having a great season for us doing all the little things we need for this team to be successful,” Scheef said.
Owen Hancock, a 6-1 sophomore, was the Warriors’ sixth man as a freshman, and now he’s averaging 13.1 points per game as a starter. Freshman Marcus Glock, the 6-3 son of former Husker and Wahoo great Jason Glock, is at 12.4 points per game after scoring 20 points against Lincoln Lutheran, when he hit all seven shots from the field and all four of his free throws.
Glock is shooting 57% overall from the field and 45% from three-point territory (14-of-31).
“I’ve heard it a couple times,” Mason Glock said, laughing, about his father’s accomplishments at both Wahoo and NU. Wahoo won four straight Class B state titles (1988-91) and went 101-1 in Jason Glock’s four seasons in high school.
“It’s pretty cool, but I’m trying to make a name for myself,” Mason Glock added. “He was really good and he’s taught me everything I know. It’s nice to have a mentor like that.”
Another sophomore, 6-2 Garrett Grandgenett, is at 8.5 points per game, while 6-foot junior Myles Simon averages 7.6 a contest.
Wahoo will be vying to become the first tournament champion of the new Trailblazer Conference later this month, but there will be stiff competition for that crown from Class B No. 4 Platteview, B No. 7 Beatrice and B ratings contender Plattsmouth.