Young Gretna team gaining steam after knocking off North Star to cap impressive weekend

Gretna's boys basketball team won one of the biggest games of the year Friday night, beating No. 2 Bellevue West by 11 points after it had lost to the Thunderbirds by 25 the previous week.
With just two seniors, the young Dragons have been making strides all season, and they showed their progress again Saturday night at Lincoln North Star.
With Gretna clinging to a 56-53 lead with eight seconds left in the game, Gretna sophomore Alex Wilcoxson blocked a potential game-tying three-pointer and the Dragons held on for a 57-53 win.
“Made some free throws late,” Gretna coach Brad Feeken said. “Man, they played well. North Star’s bigs bothered us a bunch, with their zone and their length. Played a tough one last night against Bell West. I was proud of our kids and how they responded. I thought they did a lot right. Kind of held it at the end, and I don’t know if we would have won that game a month back.”
North Star ran a zone for most of the game, and it worked well against Gretna’s offense, especially at the start of the third quarter, when Cooper Wesslund came up with a pair of steals and layups to give the Gators a 32-29 lead.
But Gretna struck back with back-to-back three-pointers.
“Gretna’s very good,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “Obviously, when you beat Bell West like they did last night, they’re one of the best teams in the state.
"It was a very good high school basketball game. ... A difficult game to lose.”
Gretna (6-4), which was led by sophomore Landon Pokorski and his 19 points, has shown over the past two days that it will be a force to be reckoned with in the latter half of the season.
“It’s the first time we’ve won on a Saturday, and we just talked about seeing if we could put two together,” Feeken said. “We’re young yet, and we’re still growing, but I thought we did some good things this weekend and things we’re going to build off of the rest of the year.”
North Star (4-6) was led by Wesslund’s 15 points. The Navigators will look to rebound after not capitalizing on some opportunities in the fourth quarter.
“We also missed three one-and-ones,” Quattrocchi said. “Those little things have to go the other way to win a close game. They made their free throws, and we didn’t. … As a young team, we’ve got to work on doing little things better, and we’ll win games down the road.”
Gretna girls 59, North Star 35
Seniors Grace Huntwork and Emma Schweigart each scored 14 points to lead the No. 10 Dragons, who pulled away with a 33-13 run over the second and third quarters.
Freshman Sarah Gatwech had 18 points for North Star.
