Young Gretna team gaining steam after knocking off North Star to cap impressive weekend

Gretna's boys basketball team won one of the biggest games of the year Friday night, beating No. 2 Bellevue West by 11 points after it had lost to the Thunderbirds by 25 the previous week.

With just two seniors, the young Dragons have been making strides all season, and they showed their progress again Saturday night at Lincoln North Star.

With Gretna clinging to a 56-53 lead with eight seconds left in the game, Gretna sophomore Alex Wilcoxson blocked a potential game-tying three-pointer and the Dragons held on for a 57-53 win.

“Made some free throws late,” Gretna coach Brad Feeken said. “Man, they played well. North Star’s bigs bothered us a bunch, with their zone and their length. Played a tough one last night against Bell West. I was proud of our kids and how they responded. I thought they did a lot right. Kind of held it at the end, and I don’t know if we would have won that game a month back.”

North Star ran a zone for most of the game, and it worked well against Gretna’s offense, especially at the start of the third quarter, when Cooper Wesslund came up with a pair of steals and layups to give the Gators a 32-29 lead.

But Gretna struck back with back-to-back three-pointers.