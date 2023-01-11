'You have to bring it': No easy nights as Lincoln's Class A teams enjoy resurgence

Most years, basketball coaches can look at their schedules and find a break or two; a night when, assuming nothing goes haywire, a team can roll to a victory, maybe get some younger players experience, and build some good vibes.

There will be none of that in the city of Lincoln this year.

Heading into Thursday, the city’s seven Class A boys teams have played 14 games against each other. Every one of those contests has been decided by single digits, with just two ending with a margin of nine points.

Seven of the games have been decided by one possession.

"It speaks to how good Lincoln basketball is this year," Lincoln Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. "You have to bring it every single night, and there are just no easy ones out there."

Bahe's Silver Hawks have played their share of tough ones already. Last week, Southwest rallied from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to edge Southeast 78-76. Less than 24 hours later, the Silver Hawks were on the court against Lincoln High in a game that went down to the final few minutes before the Links won by eight.

And that game was a rematch of the Heartland Athletic Conference semifinal that saw the Links beat the Silver Hawks by three points.

"We know the city is really tough this year, and if you don't show up, it doesn't matter who you are," Lincoln High coach Dan Noble said after his team's second win over Southwest.

"You look at Southeast and Southwest, it was a dogfight. And we've got to go to Northeast Thursday night, and it's going to be a dogfight."

Four teams — No. 5 Lincoln High, No. 7 Lincoln East, No. 8 North Star, and No. 9 Northeast — currently reside in the Class A top 10. The other three city squads — Southwest, Southeast, and Pius X — have all spent time in the rankings.

North Star and Lincoln East own wins over No. 3 Creighton Prep. Southeast beat No. 4 Omaha Westside to open the season.

And all the teams have beaten up on each other inside city limits.

Pius X, as the No. 8 seed in the HAC Tournament, beat top-seeded East 54-52, then lost a seven-point game to Southeast in the semifinals, then beat Southwest by eight in a consolation game. That Southeast loss is Pius X's only loss since mid-December.

Southeast has played six games against city foes, going 2-4. The four losses have come by eight, three, two and nine points. The wins are by one and seven.

Lincoln High, resurgent at 9-2 after some lean years, is 4-1 against its city brethren. The only loss? By three to North Star just days after winning back-to-back three-point games to take its first HAC title since 2014.

"I've been coaching in the city 28 years now, and it kind of reminds me, maybe, of the late ’90s, early 2000s," Noble said. "You're seeing bigger houses — people are coming out to watch.

"It's an exciting brand of basketball. A lot of kids, a lot of coaches, a lot of trainers, organizations, have done a lot of work, and I think we've got a better product overall."

Why has the product improved?

Start with size. The depth of frontcourt talent is spread evenly across the city, from 6-foot-8 Bangot Dak and his huge wingspan at Southeast, to the 6-foot-8 duo of Antallah Sandlin'el and Brennon Clemmons at North Star.

Pius trots out 6-foot-10 Treyson Anderson. Lincoln High has a pair of 6-foot-8 bruisers in Justin Bolis and Bryson Faines, not to mention 6-foot-6 Collin Nick.

"There's a ton of length," Noble said. "There's a ton of athleticism."

The question, eventually, will turn to whether the intracity battles translate to success in the postseason.

Lincoln hasn't had more than two schools in the Class A state tournament since 2009, when four made it and Southwest lost in the state championship game. That remains Lincoln's last Class A championship game appearance. The city hasn't kept a Class A title home since Lincoln High won in 2003.

"Yes, most years there’s always one or two teams that are kind of in the mix with the top teams in the state, but this year, I honestly think every Lincoln school could be a team that competes at the state tournament in March," Bahe said. "I don’t think there’s any doubt about that."

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7
Photos: Lincoln High hosts Lincoln Southwest in girls-boys hoops doubleheader
Check out all of the sights from the Silver Hawks' and Links' basketball games Saturday 