'You could see their smiles right through their masks': Local winter sports players, coaches eager to return to action

Coach Gary Nunnally met with his Lincoln Christian boys basketball team Thursday afternoon shortly after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that youth sports in the county could resume Monday after a three-week pause.
"They were pretty excited," Nunnally said. "You could see their smiles right through their masks."
Christian won't be waiting long for its first game. Unlike most of the Lancaster County teams, which will use at least one week of practice before jumping into competition, the Crusaders intend to play Seward on Tuesday after just one practice.
"We do this for the kids, and they want to play," Nunnally said. "We didn't want to miss an opportunity to play a game, especially in a season like this. It might be a little ugly, but at least we're playing."
The Health Department announced the three-week pause on indoor youth team sports on Nov. 13, three days before high school teams were to start practices. It affected 11 high schools, as well as teams at Malcolm, Norris, Raymond Central and Waverly.
Club teams, which too were shut down, also can resume training and competitions Monday.
Under new protocols, however, schools, club programs and facilities hosting events will be required to submit an extracurricular activity plan and report any COVID-19 cases among teams to the Health Department. The department will need to approve the plans before activities can take place.
The COVID-19 risk dial remains in red, indicating that the risk of virus spread is severe in Lancaster County. Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the pause on sports was necessary to allow time to work with schools and club programs on a safe return.
As of Thursday, COVID-19 tests are coming back positive at a 37% rate this week, the highest positivity rate of the pandemic in Lancaster County.
"Thank you to all those schools and organizations that have worked with us to develop protocols to protect all those involved and their families," Lopez said in a statement. "Requiring teams to have plans and to report COVID-19 cases are critical steps for reducing the spread of the virus in our community."
As teams in Lancaster County got the news that their seasons could begin next week, most of the rest of the state's high school basketball, wrestling and swim teams got their seasons underway.
Thursday's news added some added passion to the Lincoln North Star boys basketball strength and conditioning session after school.
"You can tell the kids are really excited," said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, who has also used Zoom meetings to go over offenses and defenses with players with the ban on practices in place. "There's a lot more energy today compared to the last few days when we didn't really know if we were going to have a season."
It especially made the Navigators' senior all-city guard Kwat Abdelkarim and sophomore Brennon Clemmons Jr. happy. Both are hoping a successful high school season will help with their college recruiting, which was negatively affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns that wiped out the AAU season last summer.
"We've all been working hard this offseason, so we deserve this chance to play," said Abdelkarim, who spent the three-week pause getting individual workouts in with former North Star and South Dakota guard Trystan Simpson. "I'm definitely ready to go."
Like his teammate, Clemmons was also working on his game during the three-week shutdown. He hasn't really had much of a chance to play in games since the summer leading into his freshman year. Clemmons missed his entire freshman season with a broken leg before COVID-19 eliminated AAU ball in the spring and summer.
"I've put in a lot of work, and now I want to see it pay off," Clemmons said. "I just feel fortunate to be able to play. There's a lot of schools across the country that aren't getting this opportunity."
