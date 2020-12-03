'You could see their smiles right through their masks': Local winter sports players, coaches eager to return to action

The COVID-19 risk dial remains in red, indicating that the risk of virus spread is severe in Lancaster County. Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the pause on sports was necessary to allow time to work with schools and club programs on a safe return.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 tests are coming back positive at a 37% rate this week, the highest positivity rate of the pandemic in Lancaster County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Thank you to all those schools and organizations that have worked with us to develop protocols to protect all those involved and their families," Lopez said in a statement. "Requiring teams to have plans and to report COVID-19 cases are critical steps for reducing the spread of the virus in our community."

As teams in Lancaster County got the news that their seasons could begin next week, most of the rest of the state's high school basketball, wrestling and swim teams got their seasons underway.

Thursday's news added some added passion to the Lincoln North Star boys basketball strength and conditioning session after school.