York boys draw up the perfect play to set up wild win in Central Conference final against Seward

SEWARD — The play was executed so perfectly, it looked like York had been working on it for days or weeks.

Truth be told, the Dukes never practiced it.

"Drew it up in the huddle," coach Scott Lamberty said.

York, thanks to two on-the-money passes, went the length of the court in 1.9 seconds as Garrett Ivey banked in a shot to send Saturday's Central Conference Tournament championship game against host Seward into overtime.

Sparked by Marshall McCarthy's three early in overtime, the Dukes won 57-48 to earn their first conference tournament title in about 10 years.

"This means the world to us," said Ivey, who finished with 15 points. "We've had some rough times this season and we just put it together this week for this tournament."

The Dukes' hopes of winning looked very bleak when Drew Covalt hit a deep three-pointer from the wing to give Seward a 44-42 lead with under a couple seconds remaining.

Lamberty called a timeout to set up one last play. He had McCarthy, a baseball player with a good arm, inbound the pass. The 5-foot-11 junior threw a dart to 6-4 Austin Phinney at midcourt. Meanwhile, Ivey looped around the backside, caught Phinney's Lobb in midair and connected on a running jumper from about 12 feet out at the buzzer.

The pass from McCarthy was key, Lamberty said.

"If we could get that first pass, we had faith that we could get the shot," Lamberty said. "It all comes down to the pass and we had the right guy throwing it in Marshall. They did a great job running it."

Though they had never worked on the play before, Ivey said the Dukes were confident they could pull it off.

"This group of guys has been playing together since we were in second or third grade, so we have all the confidence in the world for each other," Ivey said. "We have each others' backs and we knew we could pull it off.

"Coach told us to go make a play and that's what we did."

It was a nice redemption moment for Ivey, who said he has missed a couple of shots at the buzzer this season.

Seward rallied from down 35-29 to begin the fourth quarter. Senior Leighton Limback had 21 points, including some key buckets late as the Bluejays (8-9) and Dukes went back and forth over the final four minutes of regulation.

It was York's second consecutive OT game in this tournament. The Dukes outlasted Adams Central 43-38 in extra time on Thursday.

This week's tournament run comes after the Dukes (11-8), who have just two seniors, have had an up-and-down season.

So how much did the players grow this week?

"An incredible amount," Lamberty said. "And an incredible amount the last month and a half. We didn't make those free throws the first half of the season and tonight I think they were perfect in overtime."

Junior Ryan Seevers, who had 21 points for the Dukes, made all eight of his free-throw attempts in overtime.

Northwest girls 47, York 34

Senior Rylie Rice scored 13 points to help the Vikings upset Class B No. 5 York in the girls Central Conference final.

Northwest (7-9), which dropped five of six games before the tournament, used tough defense early to take control. York struggled to three points in the first quarter and was never able to recover in the second half.

Senior Destiny Shepherd led the Dukes (15-4) with 11 points.

