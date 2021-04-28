With PBA unavailable in early March, boys and girls state hoops tourneys will coincide in 2022

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A big piece of this was us getting on television that Friday, and NET is going to come through for us," Dolliver said.

Like it did before the 2021 state tournaments, the NSAA will utilize Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Devaney Sports Center and two high school sites for the 2022 tournament. The semifinals will take place at Devaney and PBA.

The Devaney Sports Center was not available for this year's tournaments after Nebraska's volleyball season was moved to the spring. That forced the NSAA to adjust on the fly and each tournament was expanded from the normal three days to five.

The change received positive reviews. The expanded format put more games in Pinnacle Bank Arena and gave the smaller classes a bigger spotlight.

Now the NSAA looks to make the most out of a six-day event.

"It is going to be a challenge because we have six days of basketball, and it will be a lot at once, but we're looking at it in a positive way," Dolliver said. "It will be something unique in ’22 and we'll try to make the most of a situation kind of like what we did this year, which we found some positivity in."