Packed gyms filled with family members, friends and enthusiastic student sections are part of what makes high school athletics so special.

Since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Nebraska last March, gyms have been quiet. Attendance restrictions have kept student sections small or out of the building altogether, and family members' attendance has been limited. But, with the restrictions comes innovation.

With many fans unable to watch games in person, livestreaming games online has become commonplace for many high schools, including all six Lincoln Public Schools.

“We knew that if we were going to have to restrict attendance then we wanted to try and provide an opportunity for people to be able to still watch,” Lincoln Southwest activities director Mark Armstrong said. “It opens up the door to family members that are no longer in the state or grandparents who can’t make it. It’s definitely broadened the reach of what people can see.”

Armstrong credits LPS Director of Athletics Kathi Wieskamp for getting the ball rolling on livestreaming in the fall, beginning with volleyball. But with all sports moving inside for the winter season, Southwest streams almost daily.

Setting up streams day after day sounds complex, but all six LPS schools have a Hudl Focus camera installed in their gyms that makes life easy. In the past, teams had to tape games on iPads or video cameras mounted to tripods before uploading to Hudl, but the Focus camera tapes and uploads games automatically.

Hudl also introduced a feature this year where the video feed can be streamed to school YouTube channels with the tap of a button. The camera even follows the action in basketball games automatically, although not without some growing pains.

“The first time we put it on, the point guard would steal the ball at the top of the key and race right out of the picture,” Armstrong said. “It’s come a long way since the installation and it’s pretty amazing what it can do.”

According to Hudl, more than 1,800 schools now have the Focus camera in their gyms. Lincoln Lutheran added the camera to its gym last year and has started streaming non-varsity contests on its YouTube page this season, too.

Unlike the LPS schools, Lincoln Lutheran had been broadcasting varsity contests on Striv for the past five years. Activities director Joel Brase said he prefers using Striv for those games because the Warriors can customize their streams to include a scoreboard overlay and sponsors, along with a commentator for the action.

However, for contests like freshman basketball or a wrestling meet, Lincoln Lutheran has been streaming on YouTube.

“The bottom line is, people want to watch the game,” Brase said. “People have been very happy, and we’ve been happy to provide it, too. I’m still amazed by the technology in it and it makes life so much easier for our coaches.”

While some schools have just begun livestreaming contests this year, the Norris Titans have been livestreaming on YouTube since 2016. Andrew Carlson oversees the livestreaming program, but most of the work comes from passionate students.

For home contests, about five Norris School District Video (nsdV) team members each contribute to the streaming effort. Two students stay in the production room to direct the feed and chop replays, two students serve as play-by-play and color commentators and a fifth operates a camera.

The nsdV team ranges all the way from high school seniors to sixth graders from the middle school, and their broadcasting efforts are wide-ranging, too. They manage 13 different YouTube channels for individual sports and have more than 3,000 subscribers combined between the channels.

“I like YouTube because it is so scalable and almost everybody has it on their TVs nowadays,” Carlson said. “I was amazed when I looked at the analytics and saw that 60-70% were watching our streams on the TV.”

While livestreaming is nothing new at Norris, a lack of in-person attendance has still led to elevated viewership. Last fall, 4,700 people tuned into a football game against Bennington, 2,500 watched a volleyball rivalry match against Waverly, and all of the varsity boys basketball games this season have reached 1,000 views or more.

“We’ve had some parents requesting lower-level games, so we’re trying to do more and more of that. During football we had record views that were probably double what we had last year,” Carlson said.

While varsity basketball games are the marquee contests at this time of year, Southwest and Lincoln Lutheran have begun streaming freshman, reserve and JV contests when possible. The Silver Hawks also have streamed wrestling and swimming meets, and Lincoln East has even broadcast show choir.

High school administrators likely never envisioned having to place attendance caps and pursue alternative methods to watching games in person, but livestreaming has become a modern solution to a modern problem.

Armstrong and Brase are still unsure about whether the free streams would continue in a COVID-less world, but they both know just how meaningful the easily accessible streams have been to their communities this year.

“We get a lot of positive comments about how much they appreciate the ability to watch their kids or grandkids,” Armstrong said.

“It’s a huge blessing, and I could see us continuing to offer it because it is so easy and user-friendly,” Brase said.

