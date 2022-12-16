Winn helps Rockets start fast in boys hoops win over Columbus

Lincoln Northeast got off to a fast start on offense and played aggressive defense all night to take down Columbus 60-33 at home on Friday night,

The Rockets got off to a fast start shooting the ball in the first quarter, which included 11 points from guard Christian Winn. Lincoln Northeast led Columbus 22-7 in the first quarter and took a 30-12 lead into halftime.

Winn, who finished with 20 points, was good all night on the offensive side. Many of his points came off strong passing from the Rocket offense.

“It’s a lot easier having teammates that can distribute the ball,” Winn said. “It’s great to play off of them.”

Rockets head coach Monte Ritchie was happy with how the offense started and said they are at their best when they play like they did in the first frame.

“We’re always more successful when we’re moving the ball. We always tell our guys, ‘The ball has energy.’ When everybody is touching the ball on offense, then everybody wants to play a little harder on defense,” Ritchie said.

The strong defense — which is their team identity — continued throughout the second half and limited Columbus to few open looks. Lincoln Northeast did a good job taking away the Discoverers’ passing lanes and forced them into turnovers that turned into points on the other end.

“We want to be a defensive team and we want to make it difficult on people,” Ritchie said. “That’s our goal. Now, we don’t always accomplish that, but tonight — especially in the first half — I felt like we were able to do that.”

On top of his strong offensive night, Winn also played well on the defensive side.

“It’s very important being a two-way player,” Winn said. “I pride myself on that, just being active on defense.”

Lincoln Northeast, now 4-1, has won all of its games by at least 22 points. But on Saturday the Rockets will face their toughest test yet when they host Class A No. 1 Bellevue West.

“We get a good test tomorrow (Saturday) with Bellevue West,” Winn said. “I think that’ll be a good game and I am just excited.”

Ritchie says this is a good chance to see where they stack up against one of the best teams in the state, and also will give them an idea of where they can improve throughout the rest of the season.

“This is why you play, for an opportunity like this,” he said. “So, we’re excited for the opportunity and we’ll see how it goes.”