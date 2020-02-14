Williams shakes off slow start, hoists North Star past Kearney in OT

KEARNEY — Donovan Williams didn’t start the game Friday night at Kearney, but the Lincoln North Star Super-State guard certainly finished it.

The 6-foot-5 senior scored 21 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Class A No. 10 Navigators to a 72-67 victory at Kearney in front of a loud, spirited crowd of 1,300.

Williams, who went off for 50 points against Bellevue West and 44 against Lincoln Northeast last weekend, came off the bench, entering the game with just under four minutes left in the opening period.

Williams missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday to take an unofficial visit to Texas A&M, and he knew coming in that he wouldn’t be in the lineup because of his absence.

It took a while for Williams to find his rhythm, but it was there at the end when the Navigators (14-6) needed him most.

“He’s a finisher, there’s no one better at closing out a game,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said about Williams. “It took him awhile to get going, but he got better and better as the game went on.”