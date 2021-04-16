 Skip to main content
Williams returns as Fremont head boys basketball coach
Williams returns as Fremont head boys basketball coach

  Updated
Fremont vs. Lincoln Esat, A-6 district boys hoops

Fremont head coach Mark Williams (middle) talks with his team from the bench as Lincoln East defeats Fremont 71-54 at East in February 2017.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

After a two-year hiatus, Mark Williams is back as the Fremont head boys basketball coach.

Williams replaces Joe Tynon, who resigned earlier this month. Tynon took the Tigers’ position in 2019 after a stint at Lourdes Central Catholic, where he guided the Knights to three straight Class D-1 state titles from 2016-18.

Williams coached Fremont for 17 seasons before stepping down after the 2018-19 season to focus on his new administrative position at the time as director of counseling services at the high school.

