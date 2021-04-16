Williams returns as Fremont head boys basketball coach

After a two-year hiatus, Mark Williams is back as the Fremont head boys basketball coach.
Williams replaces Joe Tynon, who resigned earlier this month. Tynon took the Tigers’ position in 2019 after a stint at Lourdes Central Catholic, where he guided the Knights to three straight Class D-1 state titles from 2016-18.
Williams coached Fremont for 17 seasons before stepping down after the 2018-19 season to focus on his new administrative position at the time as director of counseling services at the high school.