Williams' 31 points in season debut leads Lincoln North Star past Southeast in city battle

The Lincoln Southeast student section had a Husker theme for the boys basketball game at Prasch Activities Center Tuesday night, hoping to throw off Donovan Williams, a former Nebraska recruit, in his first game this season.
That worked about as well as the nine-month layoff the Lincoln North Star 6-foot-5 Super-State guard was coming off of because of an ACL tear.
Williams’ game showed no rust and he countered everything coming from the LSE student section on his way to a game-high 31 points, which led the Class A No. 5 Navigators to a 74-60 road win over the Knights.
“The Nebraska comments all that stuff, they were kind of wasting their time,” said Williams, who was 9-of-18 from the field and 11-of-13 at the free-throw line. Williams decommitted from NU last month, but has since picked up a scholarship offer from Texas. His older brother, Bryson, a former Southeast Super-State defensive tackle and now a Wisconsin Badger, was among the estimated 1,400 spectators in attendance.
“That was 2019, and now I’m focused on 2020," Donovan Williams said. "All that’s behind me.”
Williams was 2-of-7 from the three-point line, but both of those came in a span of 25 seconds as the Navigators (7-3) cut an 18-9 deficit after one quarter to three points. Williams, who is under minute restrictions this week, had led the Gators to a 9-6 lead before coming out with 4:17 left in the opening period.
Williams drove to the basket and finished on a number of occasions and posted up inside as well, something he hasn’t done in the past.
He had 19 points in the first half, which ended in a 32-32 draw. The ‘Gators took a 48-42 lead into the final period, then Williams and 6-3 junior guard Kwat Abdelkarim combined for 20 of North Star’s 26 points in the fourth quarter to put it away. Abdelkarim finished with 25 points, hitting 9 of 13 shots and all seven free-throw attempts. Jared Lopez, a 6-3 senior, finished with 11 second half points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Williams had been practicing for a little over two weeks, and North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi saw on the court in a game situation what he’d seen in those workouts.
“You can see how strong he’s gotten over the last eight months, and he’s going to be a load for people to handle when he gets inside,” Quattrocchi said. “Coming off eight months of not playing, I thought Donovan was exceptional tonight.”
Abdelkarim was averaging just over 21 points per game coming into Tuesday with Williams out, and he improved on that average.
“We told him that he needed to stay aggressive so we didn’t become one-dimensional,” said the North Star coach, who admitted to a sleepless night last night wondering how Williams’ return would affect the ‘Gators. “Kwat’s a very dynamic, efficient player. He’s just not as strong as Donovan.”
Juniors Ajantae Hogan and McGinness Schneider led Southeast (6-4) with 20 and 13 points, respectively. The Knights shot 50 percent from the field overall (26 of 52), but was just 3-of-20 from beyond the three-point arc.
“We let a nice lead slip away in the second quarter because we let Donovan get loose for a couple threes and took a couple of bad shots,” Southeast coach Joan Bradley said. “We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to get tougher. Three of 20 for threes isn’t going to get it done.”
Williams wasn’t the only Gator making his first appearance of the season. Former student manager, 6-6 senior Ken Piyotem, suited up for his first high school game and contributed two points and a rebound as the first big man off the bench.
“He’s practiced with us and he’s earned the chance by how hard he’s practiced,” Quattrocchi said. “When I told the team yesterday he was going to suit up and play, they erupted. They love that kid.”
North Star girls 55, Southeast 48
The Navigators (4-7) wiped out a six-point deficit early in the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run, led by Abigayle Krieser, who had eight of her game-high 20 points in the final period. Freshman guard Sammy Leu added 12 for the winners. Southeast (0-9) had three players in double-figures — Mackenzie Toomey with 15 points and Hailey Mohler and Brittany Wulf with 11 each.