Williams' 31 points in season debut leads Lincoln North Star past Southeast in city battle

Williams drove to the basket and finished on a number of occasions and posted up inside as well, something he hasn’t done in the past.

He had 19 points in the first half, which ended in a 32-32 draw. The ‘Gators took a 48-42 lead into the final period, then Williams and 6-3 junior guard Kwat Abdelkarim combined for 20 of North Star’s 26 points in the fourth quarter to put it away. Abdelkarim finished with 25 points, hitting 9 of 13 shots and all seven free-throw attempts. Jared Lopez, a 6-3 senior, finished with 11 second half points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Williams had been practicing for a little over two weeks, and North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi saw on the court in a game situation what he’d seen in those workouts.

“You can see how strong he’s gotten over the last eight months, and he’s going to be a load for people to handle when he gets inside,” Quattrocchi said. “Coming off eight months of not playing, I thought Donovan was exceptional tonight.”

Abdelkarim was averaging just over 21 points per game coming into Tuesday with Williams out, and he improved on that average.