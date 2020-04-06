Williams narrows his college choices to three Big 12 schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donovan Williams will be playing his college basketball in the Big 12 next season.

The Lincoln North Star two-time, first-team Super-State guard announced on Twitter on Monday that he has narrowed his choices to three schools — Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Those were the first three schools that offered him following Williams' decommitment from Nebraska in December after being pledged to the Huskers for more than a year.

He had official visits set up to all three schools this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic ended all on-campus recruiting indefinitely. Williams took unofficial visits to all three schools during basketball season.

Williams also made an unofficial visit to Kansas, but hadn’t received a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks. Villanova also was showing interest in recent weeks but didn’t offer.

The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 28.3 points per game and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game after sitting out December recovering from an offseason ACL tear and surgery. He netted a school-record 50 points against Class A state champion Bellevue West in early February.

