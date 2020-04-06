Williams narrows his college choices to three Big 12 schools

Donovan Williams will be playing his college basketball in the Big 12 next season.
The Lincoln North Star two-time, first-team Super-State guard announced on Twitter on Monday that he has narrowed his choices to three schools — Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Those were the first three schools that offered him following Williams' decommitment from Nebraska in December after being pledged to the Huskers for more than a year.
He had official visits set up to all three schools this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic ended all on-campus recruiting indefinitely. Williams took unofficial visits to all three schools during basketball season.
Williams also made an unofficial visit to Kansas, but hadn’t received a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks. Villanova also was showing interest in recent weeks but didn’t offer.
The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 28.3 points per game and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game after sitting out December recovering from an offseason ACL tear and surgery. He netted a school-record 50 points against Class A state champion Bellevue West in early February.
HUNTER SALLIS
Millard North | 6-4 | Junior
Honorary captain
College: Undecided, the five-star recruit has scholarship offers from these schools that finished inside the final AP top 25 — No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 7 Creighton, No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Louisville, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 25 Iowa. Regionally, Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas State have also offered.
Super season: On a team full of stars, Sallis found a way to get his teammates involved while also putting up solid scoring statistics himself, averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Class A state runner-up Mustangs. Sallis’ ability to go around, through and over the defense for spectacular dunks and finishes around the rim helped him shoot 56% from the field overall while going 74% at the free-throw line. He had 30 or more points three times, topped by a 35-point performance in a two-point overtime loss to Omaha Central in the final regular-season game. Sallis helped his national profile with 23 points in the loss to IMG Academy at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island in mid-February.
Coach speak: “Hunter’s as competitive as any player I’ve coached. Any drill in practice where we’re keeping score, you see a little extra intensity from him; he doesn’t lose. He was really good during that stretch of games toward the end of the season where it seemed like we were playing a quality team every time out. He raises his level for the big games.” — Millard North coach Tim Cannon
Shoot around: “Now that I’m in high school, I go to The Factory or OSA (Omaha Sports Academy, where Sallis plays his AAU ball), but when I was younger, it was always the YMCA with my mom. It was close to home, easy access.”
CHUCKY HEPBURN
Bellevue West | 6-1 | Junior
College: Wisconsin
Super season: A pure point guard, Hepburn helped Bellevue West win 18 of its last 19 games by averaging a team-high 17.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game while also grabbing 4.6 rebounds. He got it done in different ways in the Thunderbirds’ final two games. In the semifinal win over Omaha Westside, Hepburn exploded for 28 points while still dishing out 12 assists and registering six rebounds and three steals. The offense wasn’t there in the 64-62 win over Millard North in the championship game with seven points, but he finished with nine assists and three steals, and it was Hepburn’s passing to teammates for layups and his defense that helped key Bellevue West’s closing 16-0 run in the fourth quarter. Hepburn’s work in the weight room and his vision on the court will translate well into the Big Ten.
Coach speak: “Chucky can influence a game in so many ways, and the state tournament was a capsule of what he does. He showed his ability to manage a game, that he could put his imprint on a game with his scoring by getting to the rim and finishing, then in the finals, when he struggled shooting, he made the difference with his unselfish play and his defense in the fourth quarter. It’s amazing how many ways he can influence a game and make his teammates better at the same time.” — Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard
Shoot around: “Growing up it was the Bryant Center in north Omah; it was the place everyone came for pickup games. Now it’s mostly either school (Bellevue West) or the Factory (home of Hepburn’s AAU program, Team Factory).”
DONOVAN WILLIAMS
Lincoln North Star | 6-5 | Senior
College: Undecided, has scholarship offers from Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State with interest from Kansas, Villanova and Texas A&M.
Super season: Williams missed December — the final month of recovery from his ACL injury suffered last April. The guard had a huge impact in the Navigators’ final 14 games, averaging a Class A-leading 28.3 points per game while also leading the Gators with an average of 8.1 rebounds per contest. Williams was a threat from all three levels with range well-beyond the three-point line to go with an ability to drive to the basket and either finish strong or get fouled, which then utilized his 75% free-throw shooting. The two-time first-team Super-Stater had seven games of 30 or more points, highlighted by a Friday-Saturday in early February in which he dropped 44 points on Lincoln Northeast and 50 on state champion Bellevue West the next night.
Coach speak: “During his rehab (from his ACL injury), Donovan spent a lot of time in the weight room getting stronger and working on his outside shot, and those two things showed up immediately when he came back. He can bench press 300 pounds now, and he was very good getting inside and finishing through contact. What he did against Bellevue West in the fourth quarter was unbelievable. It was something I’d never seen in high school basketball.” — North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi
Shoot around: “When I was a kid in Rockford, Illinois, it was Rockford East High School where my stepdad (Daniel English) coached. After we moved to Lincoln, it was my school (North Star) and my church (Cross The Line Church in northeast Lincoln). Getting up shots is a great way to relax.”
LATRELL WRIGHTSELL JR.
Omaha Central | 6-3 | Senior
College: Undecided; considering offers from Bradley, South Dakota State and Purdue Fort Wayne.
Super season: The Eagles needed someone to fill the scoring role that last year’s Super-State captain, John Tonje, filled, and Wrightsell quickly became that go-to guy this season. Wrightsell not only became a primary scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game, but he was also a facilitator (2.4 assists per game) and a top-notch defender (3.2 steals per game). Wrightsell, the son of former Creighton player Latrell Wrightsell, shot 57% from inside the three-point arc, 33% beyond it and 76% at the free-throw line. Central, 21-4 this season and ranked No. 1 going into the state tournament, found another gear late in the season behind Wrightsell’s scoring spree. In February, he had 43 points in a win over Omaha Benson, 37 in the overtime victory at Millard North and 32 in a triumph over Omaha Northwest.
Coach speak: “We could see toward the end of last year that Trelly’s game was parallel with John’s (Tonje), and over the summer was when we saw his huge improvement. Trelly used his defense to create a lot of his offense, and when the fast break wasn’t there, he didn’t force things and was patient. He comes from a basketball family and he has a high basketball IQ, which we benefited from as a team.” — Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens
Shoot around: “With everything closed right now, I’m able to get into Abide Church and get a workout every day. Normally I’m at OSA (Omaha Sports Academy) or at Central, and when I was really young, it was either the YMCA or OSA.”
TYSON GORDON
Omaha Skutt | 6-3 | Senior
College: North Dakota State, football
Super season: Just like the Super-Stater was in football for the SkyHawks’ 13-0 Class B state championship team last November, Gordon always seemed to make the clutch play when Skutt needed it the most during its 26-0 state title basketball season. In a win over then Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X in late January, Gordon had 26 points, hitting 9 of 13 shots with buzzer-beaters at the end of the first half and third quarter that proved to be momentum boosters. Gordon also had 26, including 10 in the pivotal fourth quarter, in the state semifinals against Mount Michael before closing out his career with 19 points and five assists in the 59-31 win over Omaha Roncalli in the state finals. Gordon led the team in scoring (17.0 points per game), rebounding (5.8 per game), assists (3.7 per game) and steals (1.5 per game), while shooting just over 50% from the field and 80% at the free-throw line. He finished his career with school records in points (1,432), assists (276) and steals (155).
Coach speak: “Ty’s a special, special kid who performs his best under the bright lights on the big stage. He’s someone who trusts his teammates and can carry out a game plan, but he also has a great sense when he needs to take over in a close game to get us over the top. In both sports (football and basketball), when it got closer to the postseason, he really got locked in.” — Omaha Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens
Shoot around: “After I started driving, it turned into Skutt (High School). I could get there at 6 or 7 in the morning before school and get shots up. Before I started driving, it was any place I could get in.”
