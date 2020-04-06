You are the owner of this article.
Williams narrows his college choices to three Big 12 schools
Williams narrows his college choices to three Big 12 schools

Super-State Basketball, 3.26

Lincoln North Star senior Donovan Williams poses in the basketball gym at Cross the Line Church in Lincoln.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Donovan Williams will be playing his college basketball in the Big 12 next season.

The Lincoln North Star two-time, first-team Super-State guard announced on Twitter on Monday that he has narrowed his choices to three schools — Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Those were the first three schools that offered him following Williams' decommitment from Nebraska in December after being pledged to the Huskers for more than a year.

He had official visits set up to all three schools this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic ended all on-campus recruiting indefinitely. Williams took unofficial visits to all three schools during basketball season.

Williams also made an unofficial visit to Kansas, but hadn’t received a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks. Villanova also was showing interest in recent weeks but didn’t offer.

The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 28.3 points per game and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game after sitting out December recovering from an offseason ACL tear and surgery. He netted a school-record 50 points against Class A state champion Bellevue West in early February.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

