Weiss retiring as Neumann boys basketball coach
Gretna vs. Bishop Neumann, 11.30

Bishop Neumann head coach Mike Weiss yells in the final seconds of overtime against Gretna in Wahoo on Nov. 30, 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

After 18 seasons as Bishop Neumann’s head boys basketball coach, Mike Weiss has decided it’s time to step away from the sidelines.

Weiss informed the school and players of his decision Wednesday. Assistant John Kreikemeier will be promoted to the head coaching position.

“I will definitely miss being on the bench, but without a double, I know it’s time and I am happy with my decision,” said Weiss, who will continue as the principal at St. Wenceslaus. “I simply had to eliminate one of the many hats I wear in order to take care of myself.

“I am filled with gratitude to have had such great players to coach throughout my career as they gave me more memories than I could have ever imagined,” he added.

Weiss compiled a 350-104 career head coaching record at Neumann, where he was also a longtime assistant before becoming head coach. During his time as an assistant and head coach, Neumann won six state titles, finished state runner-up three times and took third place once in 14 state tournament appearances.

He guided the Cavaliers to three C-1 state crowns in four years -- 2014, 2016 and 2017. The Cavaliers were 18-6 this season, reaching the district finals.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

