Weeks finding ways to motivate his Auburn team during its 46-game winning streak

Like every successful basketball coach, Jim Weeks likes to use losses as teachable moments that can make his team better in the long run.

In that sense, Auburn’s boys team has been making Weeks’ job a little more difficult.

The two-time defending Class C-1 state champions are in the midst of a 46-game winning streak after the top-ranked Bulldogs improved to 10-0 over the weekend with wins over C-1 No. 10 Omaha Concordia and Savannah (Missouri) at the Steve Vertin Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Auburn hasn’t lost a game since falling to two-time defending C-2 state champion BRLD at the Heartland Hoops Classic in February 2019. The Bulldogs have been able to rise above it all — cold shooting nights, injuries and challenging opponents — to keep the streak going.

“That win streak is the least important thing on our agenda,” said Weeks, who led Beatrice to three Class B state titles earlier in his coaching career before a coaching stint at Doane. Weeks, 528-178 in his high school career, is in his fifth season at Auburn.

“The most important thing is just trying to get better, and sometimes that’s hard to do when you win a lot,” Weeks said. “Sometimes you have to have some adversity to grow.”