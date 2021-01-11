Weeks finding ways to motivate his Auburn team during its 46-game winning streak

Like every successful basketball coach, Jim Weeks likes to use losses as teachable moments that can make his team better in the long run.
In that sense, Auburn’s boys team has been making Weeks’ job a little more difficult.
The two-time defending Class C-1 state champions are in the midst of a 46-game winning streak after the top-ranked Bulldogs improved to 10-0 over the weekend with wins over C-1 No. 10 Omaha Concordia and Savannah (Missouri) at the Steve Vertin Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Auburn hasn’t lost a game since falling to two-time defending C-2 state champion BRLD at the Heartland Hoops Classic in February 2019. The Bulldogs have been able to rise above it all — cold shooting nights, injuries and challenging opponents — to keep the streak going.
“That win streak is the least important thing on our agenda,” said Weeks, who led Beatrice to three Class B state titles earlier in his coaching career before a coaching stint at Doane. Weeks, 528-178 in his high school career, is in his fifth season at Auburn.
“The most important thing is just trying to get better, and sometimes that’s hard to do when you win a lot,” Weeks said. “Sometimes you have to have some adversity to grow.”
Weeks has discovered ways to bring adversity and stress into the practice gym, trying to get all the benefits out of a loss without having to actually experience the pain of one.
“We do a lot of situations, and we do a lot of competition, conflict, confusion and confrontation,” Weeks said. “We have a lot of competition in practice where we put them in uncomfortable situations. And we hold them accountable when they make a mistake.”
Three starters are back from a year ago, a group led by two-time all-state point guard Cam Binder, a 6-foot senior who has signed to play at Nebraska-Kearney next season.
Besides his ability to defend, knock down three-pointers and drive to the basket and score, Binder is also a facilitator for his teammates and has matured into a vocal leadership role, as well.
“He has that drum-major instinct; he is always driven to be the very best, even if it’s a drill,” Weeks said of Binder, an all-state football player this past fall. “If anything, we’ve got to rein him back in. He’s doing the kinds of things this season you expect from a senior.”
Weeks puts 6-6 senior Daniel Frary, a second-team all-stater as a junior, in that same category. Frary has been asked to play more inside this season with 6-8 all-stater Josh Lambert graduating a year ago, but that’s just made it more difficult for opponents to plan for him.
Cam’s younger brother, 6-foot junior Ryan Binder, is also a returning starter who has assumed a larger role this season. A third Binder, 5-10 freshman Maverick Binder, is a key player off the bench.
Cade Patzel, a 6-1 senior, and a pair of juniors — 6-5 Bret Baltensperger and 6-foot Ryan Dixon — are also in the regular rotation.
Auburn likely won’t see No. 2 Kearney Catholic, No. 3 Adams Central, No. 4 St. Paul or No. 5 Wahoo until the state tournament, but Weeks is pretty impressed with what he’s seen from some of those teams in the games he’s watched that were streamed online.
“Those top seven or eight teams are tough, it’s pretty crowded up there,” Weeks said. “We’ll have to continue to improve if we want to be there at the end.”