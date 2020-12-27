 Skip to main content
Weather forecast leading to several changes for holiday tournaments
Weather forecast leading to several changes for holiday tournaments

A winter storm is expected to push across the state Tuesday, and holiday basketball tournament directors are trying to get ahead of the weather.

With the brunt of the storm expected Tuesday, many holiday tournaments are pushing up games to Monday, pushing back games to Wednesday and/or Thursday, or both. 

Broken Bow, Fort Calhoun, Louisville, North Bend Central, Omaha Gross, Weeping Water and Wisner-Pilger were among the tournaments to move their first-day games to Monday.

David City and Thayer Central, which originally had games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, have changed to a Wednesday-Thursday slate.

All updates can be found here. Continue to check with JournalStar.com for updates and changes throughout the week.

