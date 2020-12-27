Weather forecast leading to several changes for holiday tournaments, including HAC

A winter storm is expected to push across the state Tuesday, and holiday basketball tournament directors are trying to get ahead of the weather.

With the brunt of the storm expected Tuesday, many holiday tournaments are pushing up games to Monday, pushing back games to Wednesday and/or Thursday, or both.

The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins Monday at home sites, moved Tuesday's quarterfinals to Wednesday. The semifinals will now take place at noon and 2:30 p.m. Thursday — boys at Lincoln Northeast and girls at Lincoln East — and the championship games have been moved to Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Northeast.

Malcolm, Mead, Broken Bow, Fort Calhoun, Louisville, Shelby-Rising City, North Bend Central, Omaha Gross, Summerland, Weeping Water and Wisner-Pilger were among the tournaments to move their first-day games to Monday.

Beatrice, Amherst, David City, East Butler Hershey, Randolph, Thayer Central and Wilcox-Hildreth, which originally had games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, have changed to a Wednesday-Thursday slate.

Madison will run on a Monday-Thursday schedule.