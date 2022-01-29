‘We’ve just got to keep grinding’: Another top-10 win eludes Southwest as Davis, Dawson lead No. 4 Central to 57-51 win

It’s been the story of Lincoln Southwest’s season so far — the Silver Hawks have been so close to every top-10 opponent they’ve played, only to be hurt by inconsistent play when they need it most.

At times, Southwest was the better team on the court when Class A No. 4 Omaha Central went cold in the second quarter. However, the Silver Hawks couldn’t hang on to their second-half lead as Central seniors Jayden Dawson and PJ Davis led the Eagles to a 57-51 road win on Saturday.

While Southwest (10-6) snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Lincoln North Star on Friday night, hard-fought losses to ranked opponents have defined its season thus far. Apart from a 30-point loss to No. 5 Creighton Prep early in the year, Southwest’s other top-10 clashes have been remarkably close.

No. 7 Lincoln Northeast has gotten the best of Southwest twice — 65-61 in late December and 55-51 in January — while a five-point loss to No. 6 Gretna and two-point win over No. 10 Lincoln Pius X represent Southwest’s other results against ranked opponents.

On Saturday, it was Omaha Central’s (14-4) turn to spoil another ranked win for Southwest.

“We’ve just got to keep grinding,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “We still have a lot of young guys that are trying to find ways to win in these moments. You see flashes of some outstanding play from a lot of different guys, but we just didn’t make shots when we needed to.”

While Central started the game with its trademark explosiveness on offense, Southwest rallied with a 10-0 run to end the second quarter. Its 30-24 lead wouldn’t hold for long, though, because Dawson and Davis found their extra gear in the second half.

A Loyola-Chicago commit, Dawson scored nine points within the first five minutes of the third quarter but quickly headed to the bench due to foul trouble. That made it time for Davis to take over as the Eagles’ leading scorer, and he didn’t miss his opportunity.

The 6-foot-3 guard drove into the lane time and time again, making several contested buckets and free throws to finish with a game-high 24 points.

“The stretch where Jayden was on the bench, I thought PJ really took over and made some big plays,” Central coach Eric Behrens said. “It’s something we need to him to do more of. We really talked a lot between last night and today about our shot selection; we just shot way too many three-pointers last night.”

Indeed, Central attempted 27 three-pointers in a loss to No. 6 Gretna last night but trimmed that number down to 12 against Southwest. Dawson and Davis combined for 43 of Central’s 57 points overall, and the Eagles only got six points from their other players in the second half.

The three-point struggles weren’t exclusive to Central, though, because Southwest made just one three-pointer in the second half after burying three of them in the first. Senior Ben Hunzeker led the Silver Hawks with 10 points, and Bahe was encouraged to see 10 different players make baskets despite the loss.

However, as senior Rylan Smith hung around the gym 30 minutes after the final whistle to put more shots up, a realization might be settling in on this year’s Silver Hawks — they only have six regular-season games remaining to work out their struggles against top-10 opponents.

“We have a lot of guys who can put the ball in the hole, and that’s a real strength of ours,” Bahe said. “The thing that held us back tonight was that we didn’t have a good weekend shooting from beyond the arc; we’ve done it in the past but hopefully next week those shots will fall.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

