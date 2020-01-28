'We had this one marked on the calendar': Gordon scores 26 points to lead Omaha Skutt past Lincoln Pius X

OMAHA — It’s been a productive week for the Omaha Skutt boys basketball team.
Three days after winning the River Cities Conference Tournament title, the Class B No. 2 SkyHawks settled a couple of old scores with Lincoln Pius X by taking a 63-54 home victory over the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts on Tuesday night before a near-capacity crowd of 1,400.
Skutt (15-0) dropped overtime contests to Pius X (12-3) both in the regular season and the semifinals of the Class B state tournament a year ago, so there was no resting on the laurels of a one-point win over another rival, Omaha Roncalli, in the conference tournament finals.
“We had this one marked on the calendar,” said 6-foot-4 senior guard Tyson Gordon, a two-time football and basketball all-stater who led the SkyHawks with a game-high 26 points.
“Not just because they got us twice last year, but also because it is Pius. It’s always a big game when we play them.”
Gordon responded to the big-game atmosphere by hitting 9 of 13 attempts from the field and buzzer-beating shots both at the end of the first half and the third quarter that proved to be momentum boosters.
Gordon, who also grabbed a team-high five rebounds, hit a follow shot with one second remaining in the half to give Skutt a 26-24 lead at intermission. Pius X, last year’s Class B state champions, took its last lead at 44-43 with just under a minute left in the third quarter after Mitchell Sebek drained a three-pointer from the left corner, the sixth three for the Bolts in the period.
Gordon answered by netting a 25-footer from the left wing with six seconds remaining (his third three-pointer of the quarter) to lift the SkyHawks to a 46-44 advantage going into the last eight minutes.
A basket inside by Pius X’s Jake Greisen to start the fourth quarter tied the score, but Skutt then scored the next seven points. Gordon opened it by converting a three-point play, Luke Skar scored on a layup off a feed from teammate Andrew Merfeld and Charlie Fletcher capped it with an 8-foot jumper in the lane that made it 53-48 with 4:41 left.
Fletcher, a 6-1 junior, scored 16 points, while Skar, a 6-6 junior, left his mark with 15 points on the interior.
“I thought we had a lot of guys step up tonight, but Tyson is a special player,” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said of Gordon, a North Dakota State football recruit. “When the lights come on, you know he’s going to shine in the big game. He kept making big shots in the third quarter to give us a two-point (lead) after they (Pius X) hit six threes. I was proud of how our guys fought through that.”
Kolbe Rada hit a 14-footer from the lane to pull Pius X as close as 53-52 with 1:58 remaining, but Skutt closed with a 10-2 run, hitting 8 of 10 free throws in the final 1:12 to pull away.
Rada, a 6-2 senior all-stater, paced Pius X with 17 points, making 7 of 11 shots from the field. Sebek and Charlie Hoiberg added 11 each.
“They (Skutt) got a few more shots to go down (in the fourth quarter) than we did,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “Once they got a little bit of a lead, they tried to bleed the clock, and once that happened, it was a little harder for us to pressure because their guards can get to the rim.”
Despite the loss, Spicka found some positives that his team could build on from the game.
“This is the kind of game that makes you better, playing one of the best teams in the state regardless of class on their home floor,” Spicka said. “These are the kinds of challenges you need to get ready for the postseason.”
Pius X girls 70, Omaha Skutt 28
Center Alexis Markowski scored 27 points inside and guard Jillian Aschoff added 17 from the perimeter to pace the Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts (14-0). Sydni Miklas led Skutt (6-12) with seven points.