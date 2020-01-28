'We had this one marked on the calendar': Gordon scores 26 points to lead Omaha Skutt past Lincoln Pius X

OMAHA — It’s been a productive week for the Omaha Skutt boys basketball team.

Three days after winning the River Cities Conference Tournament title, the Class B No. 2 SkyHawks settled a couple of old scores with Lincoln Pius X by taking a 63-54 home victory over the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts on Tuesday night before a near-capacity crowd of 1,400.

Skutt (15-0) dropped overtime contests to Pius X (12-3) both in the regular season and the semifinals of the Class B state tournament a year ago, so there was no resting on the laurels of a one-point win over another rival, Omaha Roncalli, in the conference tournament finals.

“We had this one marked on the calendar,” said 6-foot-4 senior guard Tyson Gordon, a two-time football and basketball all-stater who led the SkyHawks with a game-high 26 points.

“Not just because they got us twice last year, but also because it is Pius. It’s always a big game when we play them.”

Gordon responded to the big-game atmosphere by hitting 9 of 13 attempts from the field and buzzer-beating shots both at the end of the first half and the third quarter that proved to be momentum boosters.