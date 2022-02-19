‘We got you, momma’: Even after her son’s passing, Jennifer Dehart feels his presence through S-E-M basketball team

Spoken at the right time, four simple words can make a world of difference.

Every time Jennifer Dehart embraces members of the S-E-M boys basketball team and hears them say, “We got you, momma,” she isn’t just receiving a hug — she’s feeling the presence of her son.

Fifteen months after Ely Dehart died in a rollover crash near Amherst, the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs still continue to show the support that makes their school community so special. When Dehart and her family returned to the S-E-M gym for the Mustangs’ 2021 season opener, she was greeted with roses and hugs from every team member.

Whether home or away, every time Dehart is in the gym for an S-E-M game, hugs and love are sure to follow.

“Every time we go to their games, they’ll hunt me down and give me a hug,” Dehart said. “It truly means the world to me, because it’s the best feeling. Ely would hug me every day and it’s hard not having him here to do that, so when they hug me, it’s like my child is hugging me through them.”

Ever since he started at S-E-M schools as a third-grader, Ely Dehart made countless friends within the community. A multisport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, his commitment to athletics was only dwarfed by his commitment to others — family, friends and teammates alike.

When driving two friends home on a loose gravel road in November 2020, Ely Dehart lost control of the vehicle and died from brain trauma suffered in the rollover crash. However, even after his passing, Dehart’s caring nature still carried on through his status as an organ donor.

Ely’s spirit can still be felt throughout the S-E-M community, and especially among the Mustang basketball team.

“The basketball team and his coaches were all at the hospital with us the second they found out,” Jennifer Dehart said. “The entire town was so supportive of us; I couldn’t have asked for a better community because they were by my side the entire time.”

Navigating through a difficult year hasn’t been easy for Jennifer Dehart, but she’s often kept her strength up by posting about Ely online, with pictures or videos to remember him with. When she posted a TikTok video on Feb. 7 showing the S-E-M team giving her pregame hugs, it was no different from any of her other uploads.

However, that video soon spread across the internet like wildfire — Jennifer Dehart’s TikTok has 4.2 million views and the video has been shared on several other platforms like Facebook and Twitter as well.

“It’s insane; I never in a million years would have thought that would happen,” she said. “I was just playing around with some music and posted it to show I truly cared about those kids, and it just went crazy.”

What stood out to millions of people across the world is the same thing that Jennifer always notices — those members of the S-E-M basketball team truly care about her and have an emotional bond that will last forever. When it comes to those tough days where Ely’s absence is most noticeable, the community support is what keeps Dehart going.

“There’s a piece of my heart missing that will forever be missing, but if we didn’t have such a great community and people around me, it wouldn’t be anywhere as easy,” she said. “I’m very thankful for that.”

