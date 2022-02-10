Waverly boys flex muscles in the paint for a 'very unselfish' victory over Hastings

WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team was able to send its seniors out on a high note on senior night.

The No. 6 Vikings are one of the more physical teams in Class B, and they imposed their will against a smaller Hastings team in a 56-43 win Thursday.

Waverly held Hastings to just 14 first-half points. The Vikings forced a lot of missed shots and hit their bigs running the floor in transition.

When Waverly couldn’t get out in transition, its posts still managed to pin the Tigers’ defense in the paint and get easy looks at the basket.

The Vikings held a 27-6 lead early in the second quarter, and Waverly wasn’t really threatened the rest of the game.

“I thought we played very, very unselfish tonight,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said. “We talked about what is a good shot for you but a great shot for someone else, and I thought we did that tonight. I thought Landon Tjaden controlled that whole game as a point guard.

"Got in the lane, pump-faked and hooked his teammates up on passes. Just very proud of those guys, how we started the game right away and started punching them in the mouth.”

Waverly post player Kyler Nordstrom got off to a quick start, scoring 10 of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter. Reeder said he was more impressed by Nordstrom's physicality on defense than his points.

“He was phenomenal,” Reeder said. “He had a great week of practice. A couple of guys got sick. That’s what happens. When its your time, are you going to step up and embrace that moment or not. I thought he had by far the best game he’s ever had here at Waverly.”

Waverly (13-8) has a rematch of last year’s state semifinal against No. 7 Beatrice to end its season. The Vikings' position in wild-card points may mean they will have to get through No. 5 Platteview in their subdistrict to make the state tournament again. Nordstrom said his players' unselfishness will lead them where they want to go.

“I feel like we really improved from last year,” Nordstrom said. “We have a lot of kids that are going to step up, and I feel like if we just play together as a team, we have a bright future ahead of us.”

Hastings (6-13) was led by Braydon Power’s 18 points.

