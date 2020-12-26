Waverly basketball tournament opening day moves to Monday

The Waverly Holiday Basketball Tournament will begin a day earlier, on Monday, because of inclement weather in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Waverly High School said in a news release.

In addition to the host Vikings, the tournament features Lincoln Christian, Norris and South Sioux City. The boys division will now open play at 10:30 a.m. Monday with Waverly playing South Sioux City, and Norris taking on Lincoln Christian at 2 p.m.

The girls tournament openers are at 12:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., with the same matchups.

Tournament organizers will determine the second day of play after Monday's games, along with an updated forecast.

