Watch: Sandlin’el's buzzer-beater lifts North Star to opening win

Antallah Sandlin’el hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime to lift Lincoln North Star to a 50-49 road win over Millard South on Thursday night.

Sandlin’el poured in 27 points for the Gators (1-0), scoring 14 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Kuet Gatech added nine points

Will Cooper finished with 24 points for Millard South (0-1). Lance Rucker scored 12 points for the Patriots.

Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34: Class A No. 8-ranked Lincoln Pius X dropped its first game of the season on the road.

The Thunderbolts scored just 4 points in the first quarter and 8 points in the second, finding themselves down by 18 points at halftime, 30-12. Lincoln Pius X was also outscored 34-20 in the second half.

Junior center Treyson Anderson scored a team-high 14 points. Anderson was Lincoln Pius X's lone double-digit scorer. Jackson Kessler finished second on the team with seven points.

Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27: Freshman guard Eleanor Griffin scored a game-high nine points for the Silver Hawks. Hayden Rathe finished second in scoring with eight points while Brinly Christensen rounded out the top-Silver Hawks scorers with seven points.

SWIMMING/DIVING

The Lincoln North Star swimming team swept its triangular meet Thursday, with both the Gator boys and girls winning team titles.

On the boys side, the Gators finished with 188 points, topping Lincoln Northwest (80) and Omaha Northwest (56). North Star won 10 of the 11 races.

The North Star girls racked up 208 points to hold off Lincoln Northwest (131) and Omaha Northwest (74). It was a city sweep of the 11 races — the Gators won nine, the Falcons two.

The Lincoln Southwest girls defeated Lincoln East 97-89 in a dual. Grace Lienemann won the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races and helped the Silver Hawks win the relays in those events, too.