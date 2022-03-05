Watch now: State's top players build their starting fives in the Prep Extra Playground Draft

With both of the state basketball tournaments being played at the same time beginning Monday, the boys and girls are going to share the spotlight.

So, we got to thinking. How well do the state's top girls know the boys players, and vice versa? Turns out, they're borderline experts.

We asked each player to draft a starting five for a theoretical playground basketball game. The rules: Each "captain" must pick two girls and two boys to round out their five. Captains were not allowed to pick players from their own schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0