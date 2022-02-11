Watch now: Southwest boys pick up critical win with fourth-quarter surge against Spartans

Inconsistency over the past few weeks for Lincoln Southwest made for a crucial boys basketball game Friday night against Lincoln East.

The Silver Hawks took an early 19-9 lead before the Spartans came back fighting. But Southwest coach Alex Bahe knew it would be about how his team responded down the stretch.

They did that. Southwest scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to defeat East 66-56 at home.

“We have been up and down here the last couple of weeks and lost some really close games,” Bahe said. “It’s really big for us to show that we can get a city win in a tight game.”

Braden Frager lit up the gym with a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter to put the Silver Hawks up by double digits. The freshman forward led the Silver Hawks with 14 points, including 10 in the second half.

“It was a good win and we definitely needed it to get where we want to be,” Frager said.

After jumping out to the 10-point lead in the second, East responded with a 14-2 run. Bahe’s message was simple in the ensuing timeout: Play their game and take care of the ball.

“We talked before the game that in any city game, your lead is never safe,” Bahe said. “We knew we were going to go on runs and they were going to go on runs. It was just disappointing that that happened because of turnovers.”

Carter Tempelmeyer and Braydon McPhail got hot to get Lincoln East the lead and keep it even going into halftime. The duo had 17 of the team’s 25 points in the first half.

Southwest started to get stops and got key contributions from Frager and big three-pointers from Grant Mielak and Rylan Smith to gain some separation.

Frager’s dunk put the game just out of reach in the fourth quarter. East cut the lead to five, but got no closer.

Lincoln Southwest improved to 12-7 with the win. And with a favorable final three games, the Silver Hawks have a chance to make a run before districts after a tough start to the New Year.

“I believe in this team,” Bahe said. “I think we can do some big things down the stretch, but we have some high aspirations and goals that we know we are capable of. Consistency is the key for us.”

Tempelmeyer finished with a game-high 19 points for Lincoln East, which dropped 10-8 and three games left in the regular season.

