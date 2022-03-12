Watch now: Shepard's game-winning shot lifts Ashland-Greenwood to C-1 state championship over Auburn – ‘I knew it was going to go in’

With five seconds left on the clock, the ball in his hands and a state championship hanging in the balance, everyone inside Pinnacle Bank Arena assumed Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen would attempt a game-winning shot.

Instead, he passed it.

Senior Evan Shepard, who was 0-for-4 from three-point range in the game, found nothing but net with his shot.

“I knew that Cale had made the right decision all season and I knew that if he couldn’t get it he’d pass it right off because he’s an unselfish player; that’s why I love being his teammate,” Shepard said.

Cue a 36-33 win for No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood over No. 4 Auburn in the C-1 boys basketball championship game, and some epic celebrations for all the Bluejay fans that showed up in droves to pack the east side of the arena.

“I saw him there as I came off the ball screen to the left and I knew that if I couldn’t get downhill to the rim it was an easy kick read and I knew it was going to go in; I just had that confidence in him,” Jacobsen said.

For head coach Jacob Mohs, it was a perfect example of the senior guard’s character that even in the biggest moment of his career, he was willing to pass to a teammate.

“He’s just so mature and goes to work every day; he’s a super kid,” Mohs said.

To get it done, Ashland-Greenwood (27-1) had to overcome a challenge unlike any other it had faced all season. Three-time defending state champion Auburn (25-4) held the Bluejays to just 12 first-half points, marking extremely unfamiliar territory for an Ashland-Greenwood team that hadn’t scored fewer than 55 points in a game all season.

After a record-breaking 43-point performance in the state semifinals, Jacobsen had just two points on 1-for-3 shooting at halftime.

But, he kept working. Jacobsen finally got going with six points in the third quarter as Ashland-Greenwood went on an 11-0 run to take its first lead of the game since the first quarter. Jacobsen finished with a team-high 12 points.

“We knew it probably wasn’t going to be in the 60s so we knew we’d have to battle and fight and we did a pretty good job of that,” Jacobsen said.

Behind a game-high 15 points from Skyler Roybal, Auburn overcame a seven-point deficit and came roaring back late in the fourth quarter. Ryan Dixon and Ryan Binder combined to shadow Jacobsen around the court throughout the game, and it’s no doubt that Auburn’s defensive challenge was the toughest the all-state guard saw all season.

Auburn coach Jim Weeks prepared his team to stop Jacobsen at the buzzer.

“We did what we had to do to stop him because he’s an elite player at this level,” Weeks said. “We did it all game long and it worked, but at the end, we weren’t going to let him go shoot a layup.”

Instead, it was Shepard whose game-winning three-pointer will go down in school history.

The last time Ashland welcomed a state champion home was in 1922; Greenwood’s last triumph was in 1928. Tonight, the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays are bringing a C-1 state title back home.

“This is just all of that work put together, and it’s pretty special for all of us,” Jacobsen said.

